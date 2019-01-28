Couple carjacked in Coral Gables, three teens arrested, cops say.

Three teens were arrested Monday night after Coral Gables police say they carjacked a couple at gunpoint inside a parking garage near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Red Road.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at 1518 San Ignacio Ave.
According to police, the couple was walking from their gray Toyota Corolla when they were approached by the three teens.
“One suspect pointed a handgun at them demanding the keys to their car and the male’s cellphone,” police said in a news release.
The three then fled in the car, police said.
Police immediately put out a “be on the lookout” alert for the car. Two Coral Gables police officers soon spotted the car in a parking lot under the Metrorail station at South Alhambra Circle and Ponce De Leon Boulevard, not far from the University of Miami.
All three teens were taken into custody and face charges of armed robbery and grand theft of an automobile. Police did not identify the teens.
