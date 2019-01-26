Coral Gables

Shots fired in Coral Gables send police and K9 unit into a residential neighborhood

By Howard Cohen

January 26, 2019 11:56 AM

Coral Gables police work a perimeter in the 4900 Block of Orduna Drive after getting a call about an attempted burglary and shots fired on Saturday morning, Jan. 26, 2019.
Coral Gables police work a perimeter in the 4900 Block of Orduna Drive after getting a call about an attempted burglary and shots fired on Saturday morning, Jan. 26, 2019. Coral Gables Police
Coral Gables police work a perimeter in the 4900 Block of Orduna Drive after getting a call about an attempted burglary and shots fired on Saturday morning, Jan. 26, 2019. Coral Gables Police

Coral Gables police set up a perimeter in a residential neighborhood after receiving a call about an attempted burglary and reports of shots being fired.

According to Officer Kelly Denham, there was an attempted burglary in the 4900 block of Orduna Drive, between U.S. 1 and Blue Road, not far from the University of Miami and the Riviera Country Club neighborhoods.

“We believe shots may have been fired and we’re still investigating and have set up a perimeter to see if we can locate one of the subjects that attempted a burglary,” Denham said Saturday morning.

The department sent out an alert via Twitter, asking that people stay out of the area.

Gables police responded with officers and a K9 unit on the rainy morning.

“The bad guys probably figured no one would be working,” Denham said.

Perhaps. But they fled. And neighbors, who spotted a caravan of police cars racing down nearby Bird Road not far from UM, knew the officers were working.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  