University of Miami student found dead in Coral Gables apartment, cops say

A University of Miami student from Saudi Arabia was found dead in his Coral Gables apartment Sunday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.
Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, lived in the 6500 block of Santona Street. Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating his death.
Abualfaraj came to the University of Miami in May 2015 from his hometown of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, considered a gateway to Mecca, to study architecture. In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, he said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
Anyone who knows something about Abualfaraj’s death can contact Miami-Dade homicide at 305-471-2400 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers Facebook page; or CrimeStoppers305.com.
