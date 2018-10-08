Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was found dead in his Coral Gables apartment
Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was found dead in his Coral Gables apartment
Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was found dead in his Coral Gables apartment

Coral Gables

University of Miami student found dead in Coral Gables apartment, cops say

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 08, 2018 02:46 PM

A University of Miami student from Saudi Arabia was found dead in his Coral Gables apartment Sunday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.

Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, lived in the 6500 block of Santona Street. Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating his death.

Abualfaraj came to the University of Miami in May 2015 from his hometown of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, considered a gateway to Mecca, to study architecture. In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, he said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”

Anyone who knows something about Abualfaraj’s death can contact Miami-Dade homicide at 305-471-2400 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers Facebook page; or CrimeStoppers305.com.

  Comments  