Man barricades himself in car with rifle before being taken into custody, police say

Coral Gables officers took a man into custody early Monday morning after he barricaded himself in his vehicle with several weapons including at least one rifle, police said.
According to police, the man crashed into a tree near the corner of Le Jeune Road and Navarre Avenue at about 9 a.m. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a weapon and backed off. The man then drove his car down the street and was barricaded in the vehicle for a short while.
Police eventually took him into custody. There were no injuries and no shots fired. The incident during the morning rush hour, which brought out the city’s SWAT members, some with long rifles, tied up traffic at the busy intersection.
By 9:40 a.m., police had not named the man and it wasn’t clear if he had been charged with a crime.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
