Oh, what a glorious Mother’s Day — to be back in church and bask in the Lord | Opinion

Caitlyn Duffie, who is the daughter of Bea Hines’ goddaughter Cecily Robinson-Duffie, graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

There’s just something special about being in the House of God on the Lord’s day.

I felt that special “something” last Sunday while I was in New Orleans. I was in the city with my goddaughter Cecily Robinson-Duffie, her husband, Minister Troy Duffie, and their family. We were there for the happy occasion of their daughter Caitlyn’s (the fourth of five children) graduation last Saturday from Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Upon her arrival to New Orleans, Caitlyn was invited by one of her classmates to attend Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries. She accepted the invitation and felt so at home there, she soon became a member.

On Sunday, also Mother’s Day, we attended church with Caitlyn. It was the first time in more than a year that I had attended church in person. Just walking into the sanctuary after so many days of virtual church gave me such a joyful feeling. Although I was many miles away from my own church, I felt at home.

I am aware that many churches have already welcomed a limited number of parishioners back inside their sanctuaries, where they are still practicing safe distancing and masking up.

My church, The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) in Liberty City, is not one of them. While my pastor — Bishop Walter H. Richardson and the associate ministers — have done a tremendous job of keeping our congregation together via group telephone calls and Zoom services, we all miss the warm hugs and handshakes and the one-on-one fellowship with other parishioners.

Watson Memorial in New Orleans reminded me of my own church. I could feel the loving warmth that even the masks could not conceal. I felt the love flowing from the Rev. Corey Watson (his father, Bishop Tom Watson, is the founder of the ministries) and his wife, Minister Melissa Watson, as they welcomed the parishioners in their warm and folksy way.

Just sitting in a pew inside a sanctuary, smiling at other worshipers behind my mask, raising my hands in praises to God, and singing the beautiful songs of Zion gave me a warm, happy feeling. I was home.

As I prayed and joined in the singing, I realized how much I probably took for granted about being assembled in the house of the Lord with my brothers and sisters for worship. After all, attending church is what I do. It’s what I have been doing for all my life, even before I sought the Lord for a personal relationship with Him.

My mother believed that bringing up her children in church would keep the devil at bay. I grew up believing that, too.

Yet, as my relationship with the Lord grew, I realized that living a life of faith and church service doesn’t mean that there won’t be times of trials and tribulation in one’s life.

It simply means that faith in the Lord and service to His people will help us through whatever trial we face on our life’s journey. It means that our burdens will be lighter because we share and bear each others’ burdens, too.

COVID-19 is a killer. But it has also been a time of learning. We learned new ways to do things, to be creative.

We had to wear masks, so we made them beautiful and stylish. When we could not congregate in our sanctuaries, some churches erected canopies in their parking lots, creating sanctuaries without walls, so their parishioners could worship while safely social distancing.

Still, I never thought I would be attending church via something called Zoom and live streaming. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. And we found it.

So last Sunday in New Orleans, it was almost like old times again. The sweet fellowship among parishioners, the taking of Holy Communion and listening as Minister Melissa preached about the virtues of motherhood, had me on cloud nine. I could hardly contain myself.

It felt so good to be able to raise my hands in praises to the Lord, thanking Him for allowing me to set my feet inside His house once more. And while everyone wore a mask and elbow bumped each other, it was still special. We were in the sanctuary of the Lord, basking in His glory.

Congratulations to new head of Archdiocese schools

Warm congratulations are being sent to Dr. Jim Rigg, who was recently appointed Cabinet Secretary of Education and Superintendent of Schools in the Archdiocese of Miami. He succeeds Dr. Kim Pryzbylski, who will retire June 30, after serving 10 years in that position.

“I thank Dr. Kim Pryzbylski for her dedication and welcome Dr. Rigg to Miami,’’ said Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who appointed Rigg. “I am confident his expertise, leadership and commitment will enable him to build on Dr. Pryzbylski’s accomplishments, dedication and mission in providing excellent Catholic education and financial aid benefits to students in South Florida.”

Prior to accepting the position in the Archdiocese of Miami, Rigg served six years as superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago under Cardinal Blase J. Cupich. He also served as director of education and superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, where he was the overseer of the Office of Catechesis as well as Office of Schools.

In his new role with the Archdiocese of Miami, Rigg will head a veteran leadership team in guiding the Archdiocese’s 57 Catholic schools, including its virtual school. The archdiocese encompasses Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

In accepting the appointment Rigg said, “I am sincerely honored and thrilled to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Superintendent for the Archdiocese of Miami. … I have been deeply impressed by the quality and vibrancy of the Catholic schools, and the commitment of school families, employees and supporters. The Archdiocese is a great place for Catholic education.”