We have had a difficult year, but the season’s light can still open your heart to joy

The Rockettes in the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Nov. 20, 2015. For the past 16 years, Bea Hines has spent Christmas in New York, where her granddaughter Afra was a Rockette. Despite not going to New York this year due to the pandemic, Bea still is celebrating Christ’s birthday this Christmas season. NYT

It dawned on me today, as Christmas approaches, that I hadn’t put up a single decoration.

While I have always loved to tell the story of the reason for this blessed season, somehow, this year my heart didn’t seem to be in it. I blame that on COVID-19.

Even though I have spent Christmas in New York over the past 16 years, putting up decorations always made me feel like I was getting the house ready to celebrate Jesus’ coming into this world more than 2,000 years ago.

This time of the year also reminds me of the late Corabel Morgan, a wonderful Christian woman I met more than 30 years ago and loved like a sister. Once we shared the stage at a Christmas program in the chapel of Miami Shores Presbyterian Church.

If my memory serves me right, I was on the program to sing. But Corabel went a few steps further: she recited nearly all the Christmas portion of the first chapter of the Gospel according to Luke. I can still see her gentle face and hear her soft Southern drawl as she began to recite Luke’s version of the greatest story ever told, beginning at Verse 26:

“... And in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth, to a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary. And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou art highly favored, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shall conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shall call his name JESUS…”

And so Corabel continued, never missing a single word of the verses, conveying the ageless story of the birth of Christ. I was mesmerized by her soft voice. Corabel had placed us, that day, right in the room with Mary and the angel Gabriel. We all were there; we heard the message and we believed.

Thinking about what decorations to put up in my modest home, and thinking about my friend Corabel, I wanted more than ever to make my home festive for Jesus’ impending birthday. It would be a sacred celebration.

While I could never tell the story of Jesus’ birth like Corabel, I will think of her as I read… “And it came to pass…”

Miami Police Detective Erica Socarras with Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. She was recognized as the Outstanding Officer of the Year of the Miami Police Department, receiving the Griffitts Award from the Rotary Club of Miami.

Salute to Miami police detective

A Neighbors in Religion salute to Detective Erica Socarras on being recognized as the Outstanding Officer of the Year of the Miami Police Department. The award was presented to Socarras on Dec. 11, in the lobby of the Miami Police Department as many of her fellow officers looked on.

Socarras was presented the Griffitts Award, created and funded by a generous contribution from Miami physician Jack Griffitts. The $1,500 annual award is presented to a Miami police officer who has gone beyond the call of duty in his or her daily performance.

Socarras was honored for her “... valiant arrest of a group of dangerous suspects after surviving a hail of gunfire.” She was selected from among 12 candidates, according to Robert Bull, president of the Rotary Club of Miami.

Also honored was Canine Patrol Dog Kano, who has risked his life several times, Bull said, helping his handler. Kano received the Paul Harris Achievement Award, and $300 cash to be used to purchase treats for the four-legged hero.

Miami Police Canine Patrol Officer Kano, who has risked his life several times, was honored as the Canine Patrol officer of the year by the Rotary Club of Miami.

I am also happy to report that the Rotary Club of Miami also presented Yours Truly with the Distinguished Citizen Award, for my “... illustrious performance as a journalist. This is what the club said: “Ms. Hines broke racial barriers many years ago while working at The Miami Herald and has been a pillar of success and an example to follow for young women and women of color.”

The Rotary Club of Miami presented Miami Herald columnist Bea Hines with its Distinguished Citizen Award. Rotary Club of Miami

C o ral Gables menorah-lighting ceremony

A Menorah lighting ceremony will be the main attraction at the annual city of Coral Gables Festival of Lights Hanukkah celebration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Ponce Circle Park, 2810 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

The event will feature a fire truck parade and a gelt (coins) drop. A large menorah will be affixed to a fire truck, while a dreidel mascot will shower down chocolate gelt for all.

The free public event is open to children and adults and will offer live musical entertainment, a Samoan fire knife dance show and a Hanukkah gift bag for each child. Complimentary individual packaged hot potato lakes and traditional Hanukkah doughnuts will be served. There will be free waffles for all.

“The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the candles of a 12-foot menorah, which will illuminate Ponce Circle Park throughout the holiday season. The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amid the darkness of the pandemic,” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, director of Chabad. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. “

Stolik said the ceremony will honor healthcare workers. To ensure everyone’s safety, the menorah-lighting ceremony will be abbreviated as well as socially distanced and participants will be required to wear a mask.

For information call 305-490-7572.