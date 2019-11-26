A street beggar teaches a valuable lesson to her and her great-grandson

Bea Hines with her family. Rear row, left to right: granddaughter Jamie Hines; daughter-in-law Debra Hines; granddaughter La Quonia Hines. Front, left to right: great-grandson Tavaris Williams; Bea Hines; great-grandson Jaylen Hines. Seated on Bea’s lap: great-granddaughter Halle Berry. Not shown: Nykeva Hines, Jaylen’s mother.

Just when it seems that we live in a world where too many people seem to have forgotten how to care about one another, something happens to let you know that all is not lost.

A few days ago, I stopped with my great-grandson Jaylen to pick up a sandwich at a fast-food restaurant. As we pulled into the drive-thru lane, a beggar was standing on the passenger side of the driveway.

I said to Jaylen, “He is probably begging for enough money to get something to eat,” and then called out to the man to come over to the car. “Are you hungry?” I asked. He nodded yes and Jaylen handed him the money.

As he accepted the money, he poked his head into the car window and said, “Wait a minute. I have a gift for you…” He went back to the spot where he had a bag containing his belongings and walked back to the car smiling. He handed Jaylen a plastic bag containing two bottles. The larger bottle contained a pleasant-smelling body wash, while the other was a bottle of hand lotion.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

I was so touched by his act of kindness that it nearly brought me to tears. Jaylen looked at me, his eyes wide with surprise and asked, “Why did he do this?”

I was so happy the gesture of kindness happened while Jaylen was with me. At 12, his life is filled with middle school and games on his phone. Although we pray together every morning, I am not sure he understands the importance of our praying together.

So, on this evening when the beggar gave us a gift, I explained to Jaylen it was his way of thanking us, and that it made him feel good to be able to give something back.

I don’t know where the man got the gifts —probably somebody had given the items to him. It didn’t matter.

What mattered is that he wanted to do something nice for us. It mattered, too, that it was a great lesson for Jaylen. Here was a man who didn’t have much, but he was so happy to give what he had.

As I pondered his actions, I thought of others who unselfishly show me kindness in so many ways. I thought especially of several of my late son Rick’s friends, who just before last Christmas, got together and painted my house as a gift to me. I never even had to buy the paint. They just showed up with a color chart and asked me to select my favorite colors.

You need to know that one of these guys had a stroke several years ago that left him lame on the right side. Another is legally blind.

I have a group of goddaughters, and a step-daughter, who love me like I am their biological mother. They are always checking on me to see if there is anything I need. Then, there is my family, which includes my only brother Adam and his wife Val; and my surviving son Shawn.

And how can I possibly forget the anonymous person who pays for my car to be washed every week. Whoever you are, I want you to know I am not taking you for granted. Thanks for your gift of giving to me.

The beggar’s gesture has caused me to reflect on my own life, and wonder what I have I done to be honored to know (and not know) such a multitude of caring and compassionate people.

That’s when the scripture in the Bible comes to mind that says: “Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.”

While I don’t give to receive, I find it a great blessing to know that “casting bread” — reaching out to help others — is a gift that just keeps on giving.

Christmas concert

The Miami Oratorio Society, now in its 45th year of performing the classics, will present the Christmas concert, “Rejoice!” at 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 1) at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW Seventh Ave. in MIami Gardens.

Directed by Andrew Anderson, “Rejoice!” is a concert featuring the works of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio,, and Georg Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Special guest soloists include Joanne Martinez, soprano; Emilia Acon, mezzo soprano; Lievens Castillo, tenor, and Daniel Snodgrass, baritone.

Tickets are $30 at the door for adults and $10 for children ages 10 through 17. For more information, call Judy Feldman at 305-62l-0500.

St. Nicholas luncheon

The annual Saint Nicholas Luncheon at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church will be at noon Dec. 8 at the church, at 1475 NE 199th St. in North Miami Beach.

Children will enjoy the arrival of St. Nicholas bearing gifts, while their parents enjoy an afternoon of music, food and raffles.

Tickets are $12 per person for adults and $6 for children ages 4-12. Call Mae at 305-654-0406 for tickets and information.

BBQ Festival

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 62nd St. in Liberty City, will host the annual Blues Arts Soul and BBQ Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Admission is free and vendor opportunities are available. For more information, contact Isis Roberts at: isis.roberts@miamidade.gov.