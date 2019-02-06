United Way, Girl Scouts beautify campsite in honor of MLK

Many of us go by a place every day on Old Cutler Road without realizing the difference it makes in the lives of girls.
It’s a rustic spot with dirt roads and trails through the wilderness, overgrown landscaping and starry nights at campouts.
This hidden treasure is Camp Mahachee, 11 acres of paradise for local Girl Scouts.
On Jan. 19, 130 volunteers with United Way and Girl Scouts paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. through a day of service by beautifying the campsite.
They painted cabins and awnings, cleaned up and cleared invasive plants, and put down mulch. They got their hands dirty and loved it.
“Writing a check is great, but it’s more rewarding when you can also roll up your sleeves and get a little dirty for a good cause,” said Ethan Creo, United Way of Miami-Dade Engagement Committee Member. “It’s more impactful to be a part of the process and to see the difference you’re making in real time.”
The hard work of the volunteers was fitting, as the site is where thousands of Girl Scouts since 1948 have learned teamwork, built leadership skills, and found a love of the outdoors.
The volunteers included United Way President and CEO Maria C. Alonso; Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida CEO Chelsea Wilkerson; members of United Way LINC, Young Leaders and Women United giving communities; Troops of Girl Scouts and parents; and United Way staff. The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is a United Way-funded agency.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” The United Way volunteers answered that.
“There’s nothing like being outside with friends on a beautiful Saturday in Miami, all the while giving back to the community and supporting a great cause,” Creo said.
The volunteer project was sponsored by Assurant, with support from Bank of America and the Jose Milton Foundation. Learn more about volunteering by writing to engagement@unitedwaymiami.org or call 305-860-3000.
Nominate a champion
Do you know a champion for children? The Children’s Trust is asking the community to nominate individuals for the David Lawrence Jr. Champion for Children award by Feb. 18. A ceremony luncheon will be held in June.
“It’s critical to hold up as shining examples the individuals and organizations we should all emulate in building a community and culture that puts its children first,” said James R. Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust.
“We try to live by that every day at The Trust, but many others in the community are unaware of our award recipients’ extraordinary achievements, achievements that are routinely changing the lives of children and families who often struggle in very challenging environments.”
Learn details and make a nomination at www.thechildrenstrust.org.
Symphonic band concert
Enjoy “Gotta Dance: Music of the Dance from the Classics, Pops, and Broadway” presented by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band, and conducted by Music Director Robert Longfield, at 3 p.m., Feb. 17 at Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest.
The community symphonic band will perform favorite selections such as “Shall We Dance?” from “The King and I”, “La La Land”, “Mama Mia”, “Fiddler On The Roof”, Ravel’s “Bolero” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The vocalist is Susie Blank Wolfe.
Tickets for this family event are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children over 5 years old. You can buy them day of the concert at the box office or in advance at www.gmsb.org. Ticket includes free admission to the garden after 2 p.m. day of concert.
Colliding Galaxies
Future astronomers, students, families and friends are all invited to hear Southern Cross Astros astronomer Ric Babcock present his project “Colliding Galaxies in the Antennae” at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Florida International University Physics Lecture Hall, CP-145, Modesto Maidique campus. Learn about the equipment he uses and see images of the interacting galaxies in the constellation Corvus.
The free event includes discussion, a food buffet, and astronomy advice from the SCAS Astros. Weather permitting the FIU Observatory roof will be open after the program. Parking is also free. Learn more at 305-661-1375 or www.scas.org.
Farm-to-table at Vizcaya
Check out the new food and plant-focused series at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens inspired by original owner James Deering’s legacy on the 180-acre estate. The Vizcaya Village had acres of produce, flowers, cattle and chickens back in the pioneering days of Miami.
Now you can relive those days with hands-on classes that feature the seed-to-table process; harvesting edible plants that grow in a sub-tropical environment; cultural traditions of edible plants; healthy growing, eating and cooking; and issues in sustainability.
Vizcaya’s kitchen garden is featured and will inspire participants to start their own gardens. Programs are family-friendly and also for participants ages 21 and up. Tickets sell out fast and pre-registration for all programs is required. More information is at www.vizcayatickets.org.
