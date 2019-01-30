Young musicians win South Florida’s Got Talent concerto competition

Music in all its forms can heal our souls in difficult times.
Hundreds of classical music lovers were in awe hearing the young winners of the free South Florida’s Got Talent concerto competition on Jan. 26 hosted by The Alhambra Orchestra.
Each of the students received standing ovations from the audience at Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
Performing with the orchestra were first-place winner violin soloist Sahana Shravan, who played a movement of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Violin Concerto”; second-place winner viola soloist Jack Kessler, who played the “Bartok Viola Concerto”; and third-place winner cello soloist Jonathan Entenza, who played a movement from Edward Elgar’s dramatic “Cello Concerto in E minor.”
Sahana is a senior at Dreyfoos School of the Arts and Jack is a senior at New World School of the Arts. Jonathan is an eighth grader at Arvida Middle School.
The Alhambra Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Andai, began the concert with Mozart’s Overture from “The Marriage of Figaro” and ended with Rossini’s Overture from “The Barber of Seville,” which also gained a standing ovation and “bravos.”
The Alhambra Orchestra is Miami’s community orchestra, and has a mission to support classical music and music education. Concerts are presented free or at very low cost. The group is funded by grants and donations from the community.
To learn more or make a donation, visit alhambramusic.org, call 305-668-9260 or email info@alhambramusic.org.
UM Grammy nominations
It’s almost time for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 and the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is proud to announce that its faculty and alumni have received 12 nominations.
Three nominations are for a recording scored by Frost faculty member John Daversa who is chair/associate professor of Studio Music and Jazz. His John Daversa Big Band features more than 50 DACA student artists who play the songs of America, from James Brown’s “Living in America” to John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Dreamers perform solos, instrumental accompaniments, spoken word poetry, string swells, multi-layered percussion grooves, lead vocals, shout chorus, and electrifying raps. The album, “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom,” was recorded at the UM recording studio on campus.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the recognition received today from the Recording Academy for our esteemed Frost School of Music faculty, alumni and even a current graduate student,” said Frost School of Music Dean Shelly Berg.
“These professionals truly permeate the highest level of performance, composition, production and business, and to be recognized by their peers with a Grammy Award nomination, is the ultimate acknowledgment. ” Learn more at frost.miami.edu.
4Ward gala, awards and festival
Civic engagement will be celebrated at the fourth annual 4Ward Gala and the Pa’Lante (4Ward) Awards, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Bacardi Headquarters, 2701 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables.
This year, the individuals being honored include former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (in a presentation by her successor in Congress, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala), George Neary, Rita Schwartz and Michael Rosenberg of The Pets Trust, and Maria Cristina.
Special recognition awards will go to Bella Dunbar, SAVE, and former state Rep. David Richardson.
Tickets are $150 each and sponsorships are $1,500 to $10,000. Visit Eventbrite for tickets at bit.ly/2DI9Gdy.
This is a fundraiser for 4Ward Miami, a group that advances progress and LGBTQ community empowerment. The individuals being recognized “have made an outstanding contribution to grassroots organizing and engagement.”
4Ward Miami is also producing the third annual Gay8 Festival. It will be Sunday, Feb. 17, in Little Havana and will celebrate Hispanic diversity-driven cultural arts, human rights, and entertainment. Details at 4wardmiami.org.
During the Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16-18, 4Ward Americas will host a LGBTQI international human rights symposium at the University of Miami. More at 4wardamericaslgbt.org.
Columnist Bea Hines at showcase
Veteran Miami Herald reporter and columnist Bea Hines will take listeners on her journey at the Brandeis Spring Showcase starting with coffee and conversation at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Temple Judea on U.S. 1 and Granada Blvd. Proceeds will go toward the Brandeis National Committee Magnify the Mind campaign.
Hines started as a file clerk in the Herald’s library and eventually became the first African-American woman to work as a general assignment reporter for the paper. She has also written numerous columns and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. She has been recognized as one of the top five women columnists in the country.
Tickets are $45-$55. The Spring Showcase 2019 program will be followed by a luncheon catered by Michael’s Catering. Contact Barbara Bulbin at 305-274-0206 for ticket information.
Cuban jazz concert
The music of Havana-based composer and pianist Harold López-Nussa is inspired by his island’s Afro-Cuban roots combined with American jazz.
Lopez-Nussa, who appeared at the Kennedy Center’s groundbreaking Artes de Cuba festival last year, will bring his latest album, “Un Día Cualquiera” (“Just Another Day”) to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theater, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay.
Tickets are $35-$40 and the concert is appropriate for ages 13 and up. All patrons require a ticket regardless of age. Contact the box office for details at 786-573-5300.
Fellow artists bass player Julio César González and drummer Ruy Adrían López-Nussa will also perform in this tight-knit trio that “bridges generations and genres,” according to Billboard Magazine. Check out youtube.com/watch?v=5wczqtEH8HY and smdcac.org to buy tickets online.
