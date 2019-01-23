We must remind our youth that black history is American history

As we get ready to celebrate yet another Black History Month, I am reminded of the years so many have worked to incorporate black history into American history. It always seems to me that we are preaching to the choir, so to speak, when only young African Americans reap the benefits of learning about the contributions their foreparents made to this country of ours.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Still, as much as we tell our story, the more we seem to have to tell it. So many young African Americans still do not know the price their ancestors paid for our space in America. And neither do their white counterparts.
Black history is American history. Plain and simple. While hearing about our early years in this country still causes many of us to shudder at the painful memories, it is our story. It is America’s story. And while slavery and the way blacks were treated when brought to this land in chains is an ugly blot on the history of America, the story must not be squashed because something beautiful also came from those dark and ugly days. Things like perseverance and resilience; and learning how to communicate through music, when the slaves were kept from congregating. Things like the genius of learning how to “make do,” when scraping together a simple meal to ward off starvation. And things like remembering how to use the bush remedies to save generations of lives, when the white man’s medicine wasn’t available to slaves.
Nowadays, too many of our youth, especially black youth, seem oblivious to the story of blacks in America. Oh yes, they memorize and recite a list of accomplishments and inventions made by blacks for the betterment of America. And this is good.
They know about Rosa Parks and how she is called the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement. And they know the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who led the movement. But they don’t know that Parks didn’t give up her bus seat to a white man that fateful day because she was physically tired. (Years later in an interview, she told me that she wasn’t physically tired because she had been sitting all day at her job as a seamstress.) Parks had refused to give up her seat because she was mentally tired. That day, being ordered to give up her seat was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Parks was tired of paying her fare on a public bus and being told she could only sit in the back of the bus. She was tired of still having to give up her seat as the bus filled and the only seats left were the ones relegated to blacks in the rear.
While the story of Rosa Parks, Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement has found a place in some American history books, the events are usually just glossed over. Still, I would like to see, in my lifetime, the day when children of every color will have the opportunity read the story of our history in this country as an intricate part of the story of America. The story won’t just be about the years of slavery. It will also tell of the Emancipation Proclamation and how the slaves were set free to die — from famine and destitution. It will tell the story of how this country gave European immigrants a helping hand with free land and a head start in this country, while the former slaves were left to fend for themselves. Nobody offered them a helping hand. But the slaves persevered. The textbooks should tell this story.
I am not trying to place the blame of not-knowing on the backs of whites alone. We African Americans must have enough pride in our own heritage to want to fight for our place in the history books.
During February, some blacks will wear African attire throughout the month. Yet, there are others who look down on this custom and seem to be ashamed of this part of their heritage, calling the attire mere costumes. I am not saying that all blacks everywhere should wear African attire during the month of February. I am saying that the decision to wear African attire at any time should be done as an act of pride. Pride in who we are and of our heritage.
Several years ago at one of the Black History program at my church, I invited a prominent black man as our guest speaker. The children of the church had been taught a skit, where they would come into the sanctuary as slaves picking cotton and chanting a slave song. It was a skit depicting how hard it was back then, yet the slaves found a way to get through the hardships of the day. One way was through their love of music.
When our guest got up to speak, he belittled the children participating in the skit. He made them feel ashamed of their heritage; of having ancestors who were slaves. He told them that if he had been living back then, he would have picked cotton with his head held high and his shoulders squared. I tried to picture that. It wouldn’t have worked. There is no way a person could hold his/her head high; shoulders squared with a sack filled with cotton slung over his back, while filling the sack with more cotton. Even so, the youngsters were embarrassed.
Because the speaker was a guest in our sanctuary, I let his remarks pass that day. Later, our pastor gave me permission to speak to the young people. I wanted to encourage them. I told them never to let anyone cause them to feel ashamed of their heritage. Slavery, I said, was a part of our history, of America’s history. And our history is nothing for us to be ashamed of.
‘Black Migrations’
The 2019 Black History Month theme is “Black Migrations.” In keeping with the theme, South Florida People of Color will present “Exodus — the Movement of a People 1619-2019.” The theme emphasizes the movement of people of African descent to new destinations and subsequently to new social realities.
The first event will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at a Gospel Service and Soul Food Brunch at Miami Shores Community Church. Renowned gospel singer Maryel Epps will perform. An inspirational service by Tawnicia Ferguson Rowan will be followed by a soul food brunch. It’s free and open to the public. Registration is recommended. Register at bhm2019series.eventbrite.com.
Golden anniversary
Congratulations to the Rev. Douglas Cook Sr., who will celebrate his Golden Pastoral Anniversary during special services at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Sunday at Jordan Grove Baptist Church, 5946 NW 12th Ave. in Liberty City.
Cook, 91, is one of the longest-serving pastors in South Florida. The community is invited to the celebration.
Essay contest
The North Miami Public Library will sponsor a Black History Month Essay contest with the theme “Building Strong Communities.” Contestants should write about a prominent African-American achiever and how that individual contributed to building a better community.
The contest is open to students grades 4 to 12 and essays should be original, 300 to 500 words, typed and doubled spaced on white paper. There should be no photos or illustrations with the essay submissions. Each submission should have the student’s name, school’s name and grade level at the top of each page. All entries must be accompanied by an original entry form.
The award categories are: $100, first place; $75, second place; and $50, third place for elementary, middle- and high-school contestants. All contestants will have an opportunity to enter a raffle to win additional prizes when submitting their essays.
The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, and must be delivered to the North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St. in North Miami. The awards will be made at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9. Winners must be present. Official entry forms are available at the North Miami Library.
Workshop
Shakira Taylor, the wife of the Rev. Charles Taylor, pastor of the Universal Truth Center for Better Living, invites the community to a workshop on how to co-create your day with God. The workshop will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Taylor will share with participants insights on how to know that God is on your side and how to have the power to determine what kind of day you will have, and how to live each day successfully in accordance to what you call success and with God by your side. Taylor will use the book “The Dynamic Power of Prayer” by Catherine Ponder as her reference.
It’s free, but love offerings will be accepted.
Holocaust conversation
“Grand Conversations” sponsored by the Holocaust Institute, Dr. Miriam Klein Kassenoff, director, will continue at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, with the topic, “The Power of Fate.” Attendees will hear the true-life story and see the paintings of internationally acclaimed artist Irene Lieblich, a Holocaust survivor who illustrated the books of Nobel Laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer. Mahli Lieblich, daughter of the artist, will be the presenter.
On Feb. 6, the topic will be “Who Wrote the Bible” and the presenter will be Rabbi Cheryl Weiner.
The events are at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, 4221 Pine Tree Dr. in MIami Beach. Free to members and $20 for nonmembers. Valet parking is available for $6.
Comments