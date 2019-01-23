C.A.R.E group opens Miami Gardens center to benefit low-income residents

In 1998, the Center for Advancement, Restoration, and Empowerment was called SWAT, which stood for “Sharing With All Thoughtfulness.” The goal was to attend to the needs of residents in Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, where no one else was willing to go to help.
Pastor Robert Stewart of Pentecostal Tabernacle International pointed this out at a ceremonial speech at the Dec. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new building in the heart of Miami Gardens.
Now known as C.A.R.E. Inc., the organization has collaborated over the last 20 years with Pentecostal Tabernacle International, Florida International University, Green Family Foundation Neighborhood/HELP, North Miami Adult School, Florida Department of Children and Families, and Feeding South Florida to feed and assist more than 10,000 individuals who are homeless, of low income and uninsured.
Miami Gardens residents have benefited from C.A.R.E.’s food bank, clothing bank, free mental health screens and referral services, social services, GED classes and free healthcare. The group also has a building in Opa-locka that was used for after-school programs and plans are in the works to reopen it to the public.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert; Stewart, president of C.A.R.E. Inc.; C.A.R.E. Inc. Executive Director Lataya Dennis-Hall; and C.A.R.E. board chair Michelle-Ann Neita.
The new Miami Gardens building “will meet the needs of some of the most marginalized members of our society thus empowering them to care for themselves,” said Dennis-Hall at the ceremony. To learn more and get involved, visit www.careinconline.org.
SAGE & Friends Miami 2019
For 40 years, SAGE has fought on the national level for quality of life for LGBT elders. Its network and activism have been growing since the Greenwich Village Stonewall uprising and the LGBT civil rights movement.
The mission statement is “We refuse to be invisible,” and the group is diligent in its advocacy, and providing services and support to older people in the LGBT community.
Celebrate the work of local trailblazers Raquel Matas and Carla Lupi at the upcoming SAGE & Friends Miami event, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.
Tickets are $100 each and a number of support sponsorships are still available. Tickets will be on sale until noon Feb. 9 and a limited number will be sold at the door.
Attorney Matas and physician Lupi are pioneers and role models. A family for more than 30 years, they raised a daughter together at a time when it was far more unusual than today for same-gender couples.
At the reception, CEO Michael Adams will share updates of work being done in South Florida and the rest of the country. For tickets and more information, visit sageusa.org. For more on sponsorships, contact Kevin Stec or call 212-741-2247 x235.
Listen to archival jazz
Jazz lovers will want to note this event when WDNA 88.9FM Public Radio and Los Angeles-based Resonance Records present a night of “Archival Jazz Discoveries — Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery, Eric Dolphy,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way. Admission is $10 and includes one beverage.
The night will feature a listening session and discussion of previously unreleased recordings. Robert Montgomery, son of Wes Montgomery, and Evan Evans, son of Bill Evans, will attend as special guests and will share their unique insight into the music of their legendary fathers.
WDNA’s Carter Jackson Brown of BRAINVILLE will spin vinyl to start and close the event. For tickets, call 305-662-8889 or visit wdna.org.
Grants for classical music
In support of South Florida’s classical music programs, The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc. has announced cash grants of $260,000.
“We are enthusiastic about supporting the performance and understanding of classical music in South Florida where Dr. Pearce lived for so many years and look forward to continued cooperation with these outstanding programs,” said Charles Douglas, chairman and president of the foundation.
Pearce, a Miami Beach resident, died in October 2017. The foundation he put in place in 1984 also has a dedication to improving medical care with an emphasis on aging.
Grants went to the Cleveland Orchestra Miami Residency program ($100,000); a fellowship at the New World Symphony ($50,000); and five scholarships at the University of Miami Frost School of Music Chopin Academy ($10,000).
An additional $100,000 was awarded earlier to the Mariinsky Foundation of America for a concert held in October 2018 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at the end of October. The foundation also supports aging and age-related illness research at Harvard University.
Comments