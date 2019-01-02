Shenandoah couple honored for restoring their 1923 home

The heart of a home is its people. But, like people, houses sometimes need saving and tender loving care.
This is what Shenandoah residents and Fall 2018 Key Keeper Award winners Charles Loredo and Tyler Hull have done for their home.
In November, they were honored for their diligence by Dade Heritage Trust at a “Party for Preservation” at Ball & Chain Bar & Lounge in Little Havana.
The restoration was not easy.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Shenandoah was established in 1919 and was one of the first neighborhoods in the city of Miami. It now boasts a significant number of historic homes including Hull and Loredo’s, built in 1923.
When they first saw the property in 2014, the couple found it far from its former glory.
“The house had been abandoned since 1995,” Loredo said. And, he said, it had been declared an unsafe structure. It had over $400,000 in violations as well as a pending demolition permit.
“The original restoration from ‘unsafe’ to certificate of occupancy took approximately eleven months,” he said. “Every year we continue to improve the property adding items like the pool and garden patio.”
“It’s a thrill to be able to honor both Charles and Tyler, as well as recognize their efforts to preserve a part of Miami history in Shenandoah,” Dade Heritage Trust Executive Director Christine Rupp said.
Rupp said it’s fitting for the Shenandoah residents to be acknowledged for their preservation work as Dade Heritage Trust was recently awarded a $50,000 state grant to do a survey of the neighborhood and its historic buildings.
In restoring their home, wherever possible, Loredo and Hull kept any salvageable original trim and floors. They also learned about the history of the original owners and celebrated that.
They found that in the early 1930’s, the property was purchased by Frank and Mable Couture who had moved to Shenandoah from Detroit. Frank Couture started the Couture Motor Company, which after the war years and under the control of his grandson, Robert Smalley, became the third largest car rental company in the country.
Hertz eventually purchased Couture Motor Company and Smalley became the CEO of Hertz for many years before returning to Miami. A self-made businessman, he also started Cruise America with his two sons.
After Frank Couture’s death, Mable Couture divided her time between her home in the Carolinas and the Shenandoah house until it was sold in 1992.
Dade Heritage Trust was founded in 1972 with a mission to preserve Miami’s architectural, environmental and cultural heritage. Learn more at www.dadeheritagetrust.org.
‘Bernstein at 100’ concert
Two stellar local music groups will join talents to celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday.
Orchestra Miami and Magic City Opera will perform the exciting masterpieces “Trouble in Tahiti” and “Arias and Barcarolles” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Alan & Diane Lieberman Theater at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC/Sanford L. Ziff Campus, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the world-wide Bernstein at 100 celebrations with these two terrific pieces,” said Orchestra Miami Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi.
“These pieces are so personal for Bernstein, especially ‘Arias and Barcarolles.’ It’s a wonderful window into who he was as a person, not just as a composer.”
Director Michael Yawney said, “Bernstein’s music packs an emotional punch because he writes about the feelings we all experience every day. ‘Trouble in Tahiti’ and ‘Arias and Barcarolles’ are about being a couple in today’s America. They sing to us about the joy and frustration we all experience with our significant others.”
“Trouble in Tahiti,” an opera in one act, is a portrait of the troubled marriage of a young suburban couple. “Arias & Barcarolles,” Bernstein’s last major piece, is a thoughtful and personal song cycle about marriage, life, and the nature of love.
There is free parking available and the performance will last about 90 minutes. Tickets are $20-$55. You can find details at www.OrchestraMiami.org and www.MagicCityOpera.org. Or call 305-274-2103.
Coral Gables Tour of Kitchens
Foodies, home-design enthusiasts, architecture admirers and fans of “The City Beautiful” will be inspired at the 10th annual Tour of Kitchens hosted by the Coral Gables Community Foundation and Infinity of Coral Gables.
Sign up to visit some of the most exquisite private residence kitchens in Coral Gables on Saturday, Feb. 9, and indulge in gourmet samplings and desserts from the city’s best restaurants. You can also shop for home goods from local merchants.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Culinary Arts Fund, which provides support and scholarships for the Culinary Arts Program at Coral Gables Senior High School.
The tour begins at 9 a.m. with breakfast, coffee and mimosas at the Infinity of Coral Gables showroom, 2701 S. Le Jeune Rd.
Stops on the self-guided tour are open from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and guests may visit the kitchens in any order. Homes will feature samplings from house, students from Coral Gables Senior High, CasaCuba, Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Taverna Giralda, Salumeria 104 and more.
Foundation board member Venny Torre will serve as tour chair for the fourth consecutive year.
Don’t miss the exciting closing event at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery featuring champagne, coffee, a specially curated silent auction and desserts.
Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at https://hrld.us/2s3TaxU. Or call 305-446-9670.
’Legends Never Die’ art show
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is partnering with legendary artist Beau Bradbury to present the art show and sale, “Legends Never Die,” Jan. 11 to 13 at the Tom Kearns Sports Hall of Fame Building on the Coral Gables campus. The show coincides with the Beaux Arts Festival on campus that weekend.
Hurricane fans can attend the VIP Opening Friday, Jan. 11, by purchasing tickets for $50. Included are adult beverages and hors d’oeuvres and the early viewing of, and chance to purchase, one of the 20 to 25 pieces that commemorates a Hurricane legend or a historic moment in the school’s athletic history.
The Hall of Fame will be open to the public noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, to view and buy artwork, and Bradbury will also be at a booth at the Beaux Arts Festival.
Proceeds benefit the UMSHoF that celebrates year-round the rich history and outstanding former student-athletes of UM. Call 305-284-2775 or go to www.umsportshalloffame.com.
Comments