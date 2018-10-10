Broadway star and UM grad Joshua Henry to be honored by Frost School of Music

Legacy is a recurring theme in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” and actor Joshua Henry, who calls Miami his hometown, is certainly finding his.
Henry, who played Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of the Broadway hit, will receive the Frost Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award at the upcoming Signature Series Concert “Broadway @ Frost — with Marcus Lovett and Joshua Henry.”
The performance is 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the University of Miami Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables.
This year, Henry received a 2018 Tony Award nomination for his riveting role as Billy Bigelow in the Broadway revival of “Carousel.” It was his third Tony nomination.
“When Dean Shelly Berg told me I’d be receiving the Frost School of Music Distinguished Alumnus Award I choked up as my mind raced to the many hours spent dreaming, rehearsing in the practice rooms on campus,” Henry said in an email.
“I’ve come a long way in the last decade or so, but it seems like I was just there yesterday. I’m grateful to have made the University of Miami proud, and I’m honored to receive this award.”
Joining him will be Lovett, the only lead actor to play “Phantom” on Broadway and London. The event also will feature Frost School of Music Director of Contemporary Keyboard Studies Dan Strange and the Frost stars of tomorrow in an evening of music from “The Great White Way.”
Learn more about tickets at miami.edu/frost/ or call 305-284-2241.
Teen summit to focus on abuse
Pain 2 Purpose will host its free upcoming “I ♥ My Selfie” Teen Summit, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Goulds Multi-Purpose Center, 11350 SW 216th St. The event will focus on raising awareness among youth on the indicators of domestic violence.
Experts in the areas of suicide and depression, bullying/cyber-bullying, teen dating, and self-esteem will run interactive breakout sessions throughout the day of empowerment.
Founder Shanda Roberts established the group in 2015 to help victims.
“I wanted to incorporate topics other than domestic violence,” Roberts said of this year’s summit in an email. “As a survivor of domestic violence, my abuse began as a teenager and I personally dealt with these very same issues — suicide, depression, bullying, and low self-esteem.”
There will be guest speakers, spoken word, and performing artists to provide entertainment. This is a free event. Registration is required, as lunch will be provided for all registered attendees. Go to pain2purpose76.org to register and learn more.
Rare plant auction
Plant collectors will want to be at this exciting auction of unusual and rare plants at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Garden House at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
The Tropical Fern & Exotic Plant Society will host the event and attendees can preview the plants before auctioneer Jeff Searle begins the bidding at 7:30 p.m.
Craig Morrell will assist with plant identification. Food and beverages will be available as you bid on the vast array of plants that are treasures for the home garden. More at www.tfeps.org.
Poems needed for youth festival
Language arts and English teachers at middle schools throughout Miami-Dade County are invited to request a visit to their classrooms by theater students acting as Emily Dickinson and her brother, Austin.
The teachers also can submit poetry for “The Emily Project” by Nov. 1.
“Under the mentorship of graduate students in theater and English majors from Florida International University, Emily and Austin will mentor students in the art of poetry integrating physical games and critical thinking with imaginative creative composition,” said FIU theater Professor Phillip M. Church in an email.
All submitted poems will be reviewed by a panel of MFA graduates from the FIU Creative Writing Program with celebrated poets Richard Blanco, Ana Menendez and Denise Duhamel selecting 10 sample poems to be shared by their writers at a closing event Nov. 17.
“In the spirit of Emily Dickinson, no style will be discouraged. Spoken word, rap and hip-hop, native languages, rhymed and unrhymed verse are all acceptable. The Dickinson’s Young Poets Festival is not so much a contest as it is a celebration,” Church said.
Poems by students in grades 6-8 are eligible. The festival themes are “Friendship,” “Trust,” and “Truth.” Learn more by contacting Church at 305-271-1073 or churchp@fiu.edu or by visiting whatifworks.com.
“Wild About Kids” gala
Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host its 12th annual black-tie gala with the tropical theme “A Night in Havana,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way.
Proceeds benefit the organization’s many positive programs, including after school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs.
Event co-chairs are Andrew and Alison Stuart. Tickets are $500 each and sponsorships are available. Learn more about this important event at https://bgcmia.org/.
