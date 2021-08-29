Miami Herald Logo
Coconut Grove

Have you seen Selena Marie? Miami police want the public’s help finding missing woman

Selena Marie Jerome, a 20-year-old Coconut Grove resident, was wearing blue scrubs the last time she was seen. That was Thursday.

Miami police want help finding Jerome.

Jerome is 5-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She lived in the 3100 block of Mundy Street.

Anybody who knows anything about her whereabouts should call Miami police’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

