Missing South Florida teen found dead in upstate New York. He was a freshman at Cornell

Courtesy of New York State Police

New York police say they have recovered the body of 18-year-old South Florida native Antonio Tsialas, who was reported missing Thursday evening. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Tsialas had just started his first semester at Cornell University after graduating from Ransom Everglades in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last year, according to WSVN.

“The circumstances of Tsialas’s death are still under investigation,” Cornell University police said in a statement.

Tsialas had not been seen or heard from since leaving a fraternity event on Thursday night, New York State police said.

Police reported they found his body in Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls earlier today.

At Ransom Everglades, Tsialas had been a varsity goaltender and received an award for his high AP test scores. He also had been a member of Ransom Everglades’ statistics team.