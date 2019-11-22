Legal community mourns Miami lawyer Herbert Kim, who died in a suspected accidental shooting

- Family photo

Family and friends will gather Sunday to mourn Herbert Kim, a Miami lawyer and former assistant public defender who died last month at the age of 55.

Kim, of Coconut Grove, was a criminal-defense and civil lawyer known for his technical prowess and easy-going nature.

“He would represent people pro bono left and right,” said Miami lawyer Julio Cesar Perez, a friend who shared office space with Kim. “This is a big blow to the legal community. Herb was universally loved.”

Sunday’s gathering in Miami will be a private “celebration of life,” according to his family.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kim was discovered shot to death inside his Coconut Grove home on Oct. 22, after he never showed up to his office. The Miami police department says no foul play is suspected. Friends say they believe Kim accidentally shot himself while cleaning guns he owned.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office still has not ruled on a cause or manner of death pending more tests, according to an agency spokesman.

Kim was born on Oct. 17, 1964 in Washington D.C. He was raised in Fairfax, Virginia, and earned his undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University. He took a year off before attending City University of New York Law School.

Kim started his legal career as a Miami-Dade assistant public defender in 1997. He worked his way up to handle major cases, before leaving for private practice in 2003.

“We are in shock at losing Herb so unexpectedly,” said Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos Martinez. “Herb was a really nice guy. He was a generous, kind-hearted, strong advocate, who was well-liked by everyone in our office and throughout the legal community.”

Kim left for private practice, dealing mostly with product-liability cases and aviation accidents. An avid mechanic who loved working on cars, Kim relished delving into cases that dealt with technical issues, said attorney Marco Quesada, a longtime friend.

“Anything dealing with engines, mechanical stuff. That was his wheel house,” Quesada said.

Kim is survived by his parents, Iksung Kim, 82, and Shinhye Kim, 80; his sister, Alice Kim; and her children, Nicholas Yellman, 29, and Colin Haywood, 16.