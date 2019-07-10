Coconut Grove

Gas leak prompts burn-off that has some Coconut Grove streets shut down during rush hour

Miami Fire Rescue trucks and a closed Southwest 27th Avenue Wednesday.
Miami Fire Rescue trucks and a closed Southwest 27th Avenue Wednesday. Miami Police Department

Some Coconut Grove streets remain closed during Wednesday afternoon rush hour as Miami Fire Rescue continues burning off the liquid propane in an underground tank.

Miami police say Southwest 27th Avenue from Bird Road to Tigertail Avenue and Shipping Avenue from Center Street to Southwest 27th Avenue will remain closed until around 8 p.m., at least. A tripod with a tower topped by a flare sits at Shipping Avenue and Southwest 27th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue captain Ignatius Carroll said fire rescue has evacuated the 40 families in one apartment building, 3084 Southwest 27th Ave.

That’s the building that made the call about a possible gas leak around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Carroll said. Miami Fire Rescue discovered an underground propane tank the building owners said they knew nothing about. Carroll said the tank hadn’t been serviced in a while.

“How much gas had been released was uncertain,” Carroll said. “We don’t know the integrity of the tanks.”

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  