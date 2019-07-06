Boat strikes several sailboats after driver goes overboard in Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other agencies search for and rescue a boat driver who went overboard Saturday morning. The boat continued driving without it’s owner and hit several sailboats. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Coconut Grove saw some trouble on the water at the start of the holiday weekend when the driver of a boat went overboard.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s marine crew responded to reports of an unmanned boat near Coconut Grove Dinner Key anchorage, 3400 Pan American Dr., that was running into several sailboats.





Firefighters quickly determined there was a person overboard in the water and started a search. The Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue and several police marine patrols joined in the search.

Soon after, a Coast Guard crew found a person treading water and pulled him onto the boat uninjured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urges those on the water to always wear a life jacket, or other flotation device, and to use the boat’s kill switch lanyard.