Miami mayor veto of Grove Playhouse plan stands. Does a court battle loom?

Miami commissioners on Thursday sustained Mayor Francis Suarez’s veto of a controversial Miami-Dade plan to revamp the long-closed Coconut Grove Playhouse, setting the stage for a possible court challenge by county Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Although the commission vote went 3-2 against Suarez, a veto override requires a super-majority of four votes. The failure of the override, on a motion by Commissioner Joe Carollo, now sets the stage for what may be the final act in the county’s long-running effort to revive the state-owned historic and cultural landmark, which closed abruptly in 2006 amid crushing debt.

Gimenez has said he would consider filing a challenge at the appellate division of Miami-Dade circuit court. That court previously ruled strongly in favor of the county when Gimenez challenged an earlier commission vote that would have blocked part of the $23 million county plan that calls for demolition of the theater’s massive auditorium.

Gimenez did not immediately say what course he would take after Thursday’s vote.

“Everyone knows this is going to court,” Commissioner Willy Gort said just before casting a vote to override.

Commission chairman Ken Russell and Commissioner Keon Hardemon voted against the override.

Suarez’ veto on May 19 set aside a 3-2 commission vote a week before that would have allowed the county to move forward with its elaborate plan to remake the 1927 playhouse, designated a protected landmark by the city.





The plan calls for full restoration of the theater’s defining Mediterranean, wing-shaped front section and demolition of the 1,100 seat auditorium, an option that has drawn fierce opposition from preservationists who want to see the entire building saved and renovated. In its place, the county wants to build a freestanding modern theater with 300 seats, the size cultural officials and their consultants say would be artistically and financially viable. The playhouse’s failure has been blamed in part on inability to fill its seats.

The county plan, developed under a complex agreement with the state in collaboration with Florida International University, also calls for an adjacent garage to be financed and built by the Miami Parking Authority. That project, which includes offices and retail, would subsidize operation of the new theater and cover the cost of restoring the front section of the playhouse.

In vetoing the commission approval of the Gimenez plan, Suarez argued that the blueprint failed to adequately protect the historic landmark and claimed the county and its consultants failed to fully consider saving and adapting the auditorium.

Suarez also proposed a “compromise” that would allow the county to move ahead with construction of the garage and restoration of the front section while an alternative plan that keeps the auditorium is developed. A faction led by arts patron Mike Eidson has pushed for a larger theater within the shell of the existing auditorium, but that $45 million vision is unfunded and lacks a fleshed-out plan.

Gimenez rejected Suarez’s proposal as “a false alternative.” In a letter to commissioners urging them to set aside the city mayor’s veto, he argued that Suarez applied the wrong legal standard. Gimenez also said the county consultants spent a year researching the history of the playhouse, concluding that the auditorium interior had been altered repeatedly and lost its historic integrity.

The city’s historic designation of the theater encompasses the exterior of the building but specifically excludes the interior because of the alterations. The designation also notes the front section is the only architecturally distinguished portion. Historic preservation projects often involve demolition of less-significant portions of buildings and replacement with modern additions, a balance county officials maintain their playhouse plan has struck.