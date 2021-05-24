Brickell

Have you seen Chloe Maarouf? Police say the 13-year-old teen disappeared in Miami

Miami police are searching for 13-year-old Chloe Maarouf. She went missing in Brickell early Monday.
Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who is missing in Miami early Monday.

Chloe Maarouf was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of 117 SW 10th St., according to Miami police. The area is near the Brickell Metrorail Station.

Police say Chloe has brown hair and green-blue eyes and stands about five-four.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink hat, a black sweater with a logo on the back and white socks with black shoes, according to Miami police. She was also carrying a backpack that police say is either red or brown.

Anyone with information that can help police find Chloe is asked to call 305-579-6111 or 911.

This bulletin will be updated.

Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
