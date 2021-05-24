Brickell
Have you seen Chloe Maarouf? Police say the 13-year-old teen disappeared in Miami
Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who is missing in Miami early Monday.
Chloe Maarouf was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of 117 SW 10th St., according to Miami police. The area is near the Brickell Metrorail Station.
Police say Chloe has brown hair and green-blue eyes and stands about five-four.
She was last seen wearing a hot pink hat, a black sweater with a logo on the back and white socks with black shoes, according to Miami police. She was also carrying a backpack that police say is either red or brown.
Anyone with information that can help police find Chloe is asked to call 305-579-6111 or 911.
This bulletin will be updated.
