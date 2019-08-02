Ethics questions swirl around Miami mayor’s veto of a rezoning in Brickell

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talked about his cafecito summit with County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on their conflicting plans for the Coconut Grove Playhouse. pportal@herald.com

There’s a fight in Brickell over the future of a slim sliver of land where one of the neighborhood’s most distinctive buildings used to stand: the ziggurat-shaped Babylon Apartments. The zoning issue has taken a turn after an ethics complaint accused an attorney in Mayor Francis Suarez’s office of playing a dual-role as government adviser and unregistered lobbyist for the Babylon’s neighbors.

The property rights battle has pitted neighbors who don’t want a 24-story tower next door against landowners who believe they should have that right under a complicated unraveling of legal restrictions on the property. The most recent skirmish ended July 25th when Miami commissioners approved a rezoning for the long, thin lot shaped like a small slice of pie. Property owners won the right to build a taller building where the now-demolished Babylon once stood, as reported in Miami Today.

Suarez vetoed the vote Friday morning, sending the matter back to commissioners, who can overrule his decision. In Miami, the mayor has limited powers in the government’s day-to-day operations and in legislative matters. One of those powers is to veto legislation.

But attorneys representing the property owners contend that any veto comes weighed down by ethical lapses because Suarez’s legal counsel, Eddy Leal, has openly advocated against the rezoning. In a complaint filed Thursday with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, land use attorney Jeffrey Bercow alleges that Leal illegally lobbied on the zoning matter in multiple hearings, some of which occurred after Suarez hired Leal in April this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Babylon apartments in Brickell, the first building designed by Miami design giant Arquitectonica. Miami Herald file

Leal, who lives in a nearby condominium, spoke against the rezoning in multiple public meetings this year before and after his hiring. He said he represented or spoke on behalf of resident groups who live in neighboring condo towers. Public records show Leal has never registered as a lobbyist — a violation of city law, Bercow wrote.

“Mr. Leal submitted public records requests relating to the Babylon; procured meetings with our firm on behalf of organizations he represents; corresponded and met with city officials regarding the Babylon’s requests; and advocated at multiple public meetings in opposition to Babylon’s without registering as a lobbyist, and as an employee of the city,” Bercow wrote. “These actions clearly violate the city and county codes, and constituted attempts to prejudice the Babylon’s entitlement proceedings with the city.”

Bercow included city emails obtained through public records request that show Leal requested a meeting with a senior planning official the day after an advisory zoning board voted in favor of the Babylon’s owners — a public meeting where Bercow alleges Leal spoke to the city administrators off the microphone.

“Mr. Leal’s actions at the [zoning board] meeting were improper and could have resulted in an unjust result for our client,” Bercow wrote.

On Friday morning, Leal disputed the idea that he was lobbying illegally, saying he was “not paid” by any residents to represent them, which would trigger the requirement to register a lobbyist. He insisted he had no special access to administrators and no undue influence.

“It’s a hit job that has no basis,” Leal said, “because if you look at what I did, in terms of meeting as a concerned resident with my neighbors and meeting with members of the administration, the same thing occurred, before and after I was hired.”

SHARE COPY LINK Maydelin Quintero, 34, lives in a two-bedroom Brickell apartment with her husband and two young children. Here’s how workforce housing improves the family’s quality of life.

Friday morning, Suarez told the Miami Herald the complaint was a “ridiculous” attempt to intimidate him on the eve of the last day he could legally issue a veto. He said he has kept Leal out of all discussions related to the Babylon and not discussed the rezoning or the veto with his attorney at all.

The mayor said his decisions stems from opposition from residents, whom he referred to as his bosses, and from fact that the commissioner representing Brickell, Ken Russell, was the lone no vote on the rezoning.

“My decision to veto this legislation is based on what my employers think, not what my employee thinks,” Suarez said.

Dozens of those residents crowded into his office Friday as he used his veto pen for only the second time since he was elected in November 2017. The other instance was another controversial item — a Miami commission vote approving a Miami-Dade County plan to renovate the Coconut Grove Playhouse.

Brickell residents cheered for minutes as Suarez signed the veto.

“As residents of the neighborhood, we made our wishes very clear,” said Megan Tamaccio, vice president of the Emerald at Brickell Condo Association, after the signing. “We have a petition of, at this point, 799 signatures in support of keeping the neighborhood zoned as it is.”

SHARE COPY LINK Brickell residents gathered to protest the installation of the artificial turf along Brickell Avenue to replace real grass.