Woman and 5-year-old boy die after falling from high-rise in Brickell, authorities say

A woman and a 5-year-old boy were killed after falling at least 14 stories from a Brickell City Centre high-rise, according to Miami authorities.
Just after 8 p.m., Miami Fire Rescue responded to a report of a “possible jumper” at 88 SW Seventh St., Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.
Crews first found the unresponsive boy on the sixth-floor terrace. An adult woman was found nearby in the shrubs, Carroll said. Carroll said the two likely fell from at least the 20th floor.
The unidentified woman died at the scene. The boy was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in “extremely critical” condition.
Police said late Monday the boy died from his injuries.
It was not immediately known what led to the pair falling, police said. Detectives were investigating.
