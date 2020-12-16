Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Aventura - Sunny Isles

Fire reported at Aventura Mall. Nearly two dozen units respond

More than 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a blaze at Aventura Mall Wednesday night.

The department said the fire was in the kitchen of a restaurant. It was not immediately clear exactly where the fire was, or whether there was extensive damage.

The mall, which is located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., is set to close at 10 p.m.

Aventura police said in a tweet that the department is “handling a call @AventuraMall regarding a fire. “ It went on to say that Miami-Dade Fire had “the scene under control and will be investigating to determine the cause.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service