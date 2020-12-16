Fire reported at Aventura Mall. Nearly two dozen units respond

More than 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a blaze at Aventura Mall Wednesday night.

The department said the fire was in the kitchen of a restaurant. It was not immediately clear exactly where the fire was, or whether there was extensive damage.

The mall, which is located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., is set to close at 10 p.m.

Aventura police said in a tweet that the department is “handling a call @AventuraMall regarding a fire. “ It went on to say that Miami-Dade Fire had “the scene under control and will be investigating to determine the cause.”

#AventuraPolice is handling a call @AventuraMall regarding a fire. @MiamiDadeFire has the scene under control and will be investigating to determine the cause. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/7sbpEmSWjq — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 17, 2020

