About 10 boaters pulled from the water after boat capsized near Sunny Isles Beach

File photo of Miami Dade Fire Rescue

Miami Dade Fire Rescue workers pulled approximately 10 boaters from the water Tuesday after their boat overturned about two miles off Sunny Isles Beach.

The 911 call came in a little after 5 p.m., said Andrea Rudchenco, an MDFR spokeswoman. At least two fireboats arrived at the scene. Emergency responders initially contacted air rescue, but then called it off.

“It took us 26 minutes,” Rudchenco said. “Everybody was accounted for and there are no reported injuries. So far, so good.”

MDFR will hand over the boaters to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, at their field office in Haulover.

“We’re waiting for the passengers,” said FWC Public Information Officer Ronald Washington, adding they’re in the process of finding more details.