Miami woman, 30, wins $2 million jackpot with ticket from Publix in Aventura

A 30-year-old Miami woman has won $2 million from the Florida Lottery’s Jackpot Triple Play.

Cassandra Kennedy Sabin, who claimed her prize Aug. 27 at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, opted for a lump-sum payment of $1,621,470.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 2952 Aventura Blvd. The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday night and offer a $500,000 jackpot. Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.