Kids were exposed to more than sand, sea and bikinis during a trip to beach, cops say

Giraldo Palacio Miami-Dade Corrections

When Giraldo Palacio drunkenly began yelling obscenities at a family on the beach, the family told him to go away, police said.

Instead of listening, Palacio “became aggressive” and took off his clothing “completely exposing his genitalia,” according to a police report.

“While completely exposed, the defendant began jumping around and thrusting his hips towards the victims,” an officer wrote, saying there were multiple juveniles present.

Palacio, 53, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

According to the report, Palacio, who according to records has a history of arrests for public intoxication and trespassing, “spontaneously” said (in Spanish) after being arrested that he “doesn’t know what the big deal is.”