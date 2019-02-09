Aventura - Sunny Isles

Driver dead, 1 injured after high-speed crash launches car into traffic light

By Martin Vassolo and

Carli Teproff

February 09, 2019 06:14 PM

Carli Teproff Miami Herald
Carli Teproff Miami Herald

A man died Saturday after what appeared to be a high-speed collision sent his blue Dodge Charger flying into a traffic light and crashing hard on Ives Dairy Road, leaving the vehicle nearly flattened and shedding parts.

The crash also injured the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup, who had been turning left onto Northeast 10th Avenue when the vehicles collided at the intersection, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicolas Delfino. The injured driver was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but their condition was not immediately available. FHP has not released the names of either driver.

The driver of the Charger was heading east on Ives Dairy Road at the time of the accident. The impact caused the vehicle to hit a light pole and than a fence surrounding the nearby homes, Delfino said.

Car parts were scattered on the road, and some flew over the fence separating the road from the California Club Homes community. As rescuers worked to free the man’s body from the vehicle, an intensive task that Delfino said would hold up traffic on Ives Dairy Road for two to three more hours, family members waited on the side of the road with tears in their eyes.

“It’s a very sad scene and a lot of damage,” Delfino said.

Martin Vassolo

Martin Vassolo is a general assignment reporter on the Miami Herald’s metro desk. He was a member of the Herald’s reporting team covering the 2018 midterm elections and Florida’s recount. Previously, he worked as a political reporting intern with the Herald and as editor-in-chief of the University of Florida’s student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  