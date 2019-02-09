Driver dead, 1 injured after high-speed crash launches car into traffic light

A man died Saturday after what appeared to be a high-speed collision sent his blue Dodge Charger flying into a traffic light and crashing hard on Ives Dairy Road, leaving the vehicle nearly flattened and shedding parts.
The crash also injured the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup, who had been turning left onto Northeast 10th Avenue when the vehicles collided at the intersection, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicolas Delfino. The injured driver was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but their condition was not immediately available. FHP has not released the names of either driver.
The driver of the Charger was heading east on Ives Dairy Road at the time of the accident. The impact caused the vehicle to hit a light pole and than a fence surrounding the nearby homes, Delfino said.
Car parts were scattered on the road, and some flew over the fence separating the road from the California Club Homes community. As rescuers worked to free the man’s body from the vehicle, an intensive task that Delfino said would hold up traffic on Ives Dairy Road for two to three more hours, family members waited on the side of the road with tears in their eyes.
“It’s a very sad scene and a lot of damage,” Delfino said.
