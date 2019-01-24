Aventura - Sunny Isles

A hit-and-run on U.S. 1 ended in a critical injury. Aventura cops have photos of the car

By David J. Neal

January 24, 2019 11:42 AM

The Ford Focus -- with front end damage -- that Aventura police say was involved in a Jan. 14 hit-and-run
Aventura police are looking for a gold Ford Focus with damage and missing paint after what they say was a hit-and-run road rage incident on Jan. 14.

The person hit suffered critical injuries, according to Aventura police, after a crash on Biscayne Boulevard around Northeast 182nd Street at 1:12 p.m.

Police are looking for the driver of a gold 2005 or 2006 Ford Focus with faded gold paint, no paint on the right side of the roof and damage to the front of the passenger side.

Anyone who saw or knows anything about this incident can call Aventura police at 305-466-8989.

