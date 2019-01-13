Aventura - Sunny Isles

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, Aventura police say

By Carli Teproff

January 13, 2019 06:49 PM

A man was shot in the leg Sunday after he confronted Aventura officers with a handgun, the department said.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. at Camden Apartments, 3150 NE 190th St..

According to police, a call came in reporting that there was a “an individual who was in crisis.”

When officers arrived, the unidentified man barricaded himself inside the apartment, police say.

“Officers were securing the area and preparing to establish contact and negotiate with the subject,” the department said in a news release. ”The subject exited his apartment and confronted officers with a handgun.”

That is when at least one officer opened fire, wounding the man in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non life-threatening injury, police said.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

Aventura detectives are investigating the shooting.









