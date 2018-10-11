Bay Harbor Islands town manager resigns to take post with Aventura

The Bay Harbor Islands town manager is resigning to become city manager of Aventura.
Town Manager Ron Wasson announced Wednesday night he will leave his position at the beginning of December, after more than a decade as Bay Harbor’s manager.
Aventura’s city manager, Eric Soroka, retired in January after more than two decades in the job. The position was briefly held by Susan Grant; Joanne Carr, Aventura’s community development director, is currently the interim city manager.
Bay Harbor’s town council voted 6-1 Wednesday night to move forward with promoting J.C. Jimenez, assistant town manager, to the town manager position.
Council member Jordan Leonard voted no, saying the town should have told residents about the plan to promote Jimenez at Wednesday’s meeting. There was no such item listed on the agenda. “I’m not against it,” he said during the meeting. “I’m against the process.”
Wasson previously worked in New York City, as commander of the New York Police Department’s emergency service unit.
