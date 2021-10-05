Miami-Dade County
12-year-old Miami girl found just over an hour after police ask for public’s help
UPDATE: Miami police announced as this article posted that Danaya had been found.
Danaya Screen is 12 years old and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning near her home in the 4700 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, the Model City section of Miami.
Tuesday afternoon, Miami police asked for the public’s help.
Danaya was last seen in a pink shirt with ripped blue jeans. She stands about five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds.
