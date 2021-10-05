Miami Herald Logo
12-year-old Miami girl found just over an hour after police ask for public’s help

Danaya Screen
Danaya Screen Miami Police Department

UPDATE: Miami police announced as this article posted that Danaya had been found.

Danaya Screen is 12 years old and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning near her home in the 4700 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, the Model City section of Miami.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami police asked for the public’s help.

Danaya was last seen in a pink shirt with ripped blue jeans. She stands about five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
