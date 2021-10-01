Man who walked on wing of a plane at MIA told police he ‘felt like he was being followed’

An Orlando man who walked on the wing of a plane after it landed at Miami International Airport earlier this week told police that he believed he was being followed, ‘so he had to get out of the aircraft,’” according to a police report released Friday.

Christian Segura, 33, who was traveling from Cali, Colombia, now faces multiple charges, including unlawfully being in an operational area of an airport, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, escape and resisting arrest. Police say he is in custody, but at a hospital. It was not clear what he was being treated for.

On Wednesday, when American Airlines flight 920 landed at gate D22 just before 7:30 p.m., Segura used the emergency exit to access the wing and then jumped down to the airfield, police said. He was immediately detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

According to his arrest report, a security officer working at the gate was waiting to do a check of the inbound plane “when she heard a thump in the direction of the aircraft’s right wing area.” Segura then walked toward her.

“The defendant stated ...’help me, help me, I feel like I am in danger as I saw bad things happening onboard,”’ an officer wrote in the report. The security guard told police that “she feared for her safety.”

After being read his rights, Segura told police “he saw something while at the Cali airport and was on alert because of that,” an officer said in the report.

Segura was arrested and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police say that’s when he attempted to escape custody “by physically resisting both officers.”