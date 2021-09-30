The 44 Percent: Miami police chief hearing & DeSantis’ immigration order

Soldados colombianos marchan en formación durante un desfile para celebrar los 207 años de la Independencia del país, el 20 de julio de 2017 en Bogotá. AFP/Getty Images

There’s an old brown coat hanging in my closet, a fleece-lined vintage relic that rarely sees sunlight in South Florida’s mild winters.

It belonged to my grandfather, who in the late 1960s took a flight from Bogota, Colombia, to New York City. He left his wife and five children behind in hopes of preparing a new home for them before they joined him months later. He bought that coat at a Macy’s for his first winter in the city. My grandpa, may he rest in peace, gave it to me for a December trip to New York about 11 years ago. It fits me like a glove.

His jacket will always hang in my closet because of its connection to my heritage. It reminds me that my family chose to emigrate to this country in search of opportunity and a better life. I am a son of Colombian immigrants, a growing part of the Hispanic population in the U.S. with a unique identity and history, yet a common desire shared with other diasporas to be seen and empowered.

I reflect on that desire during National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time when we as Hispanics can take pride in our identity while still being students of the vast array of experiences, struggles and joys that differ between us.

It’s a moment to think about how we can continue to grow together and share our beautiful cultures, music, films, poetry and cuisines with each other and the rest of the world. It’s also a time to recognize that privilege, classism, racism and other forms of prejudice manifest their own ways in our respective cultures, and how the work to build bridges between all of us never stops. This month is as much about self-examination as it is about making our presence known to the rest of the world.

City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo talks with protesters during a rally on Calle Ocho near Versailles Restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on July 14, 2021. The rally was held in solidarity with the protests happening in Cuba. Matias J. Ocner

Crotch shots and pot shots: Miami police chief’s dance moves highlighted in odd hearing:

This was one of the most outrageous displays of political theater I’ve ever seen.

For those not in the loop, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo has been on the hotseat for a few weeks and Monday was the first opportunity for members of the city’s commission, specifically Joe Carollo, to explain why he should be ousted. Evidence of his allegedly nefarious behavior — and I promise I’m not making this up — included an outline of his crotch.

Criminologist and University of Miami Sociology Chairman Alex Piquero called the hearing “an embarrassment.”

“This is the absolute worst waste of time and taxpayer money that a commission can do. They’re not even questioning him about his job. Today was just a lot of grandstanding by commissioners. It was an embarrassment,” said Piquero.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his proposal to replace the state standardized FSA tests with a new assessment system, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Doral Academy Preparatory School. DeSantis appears accompanied by legislators and school officials. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

DeSantis sues Biden administration over immigration, issues broad state orders, too:

After rereading this headline several times, I still couldn’t believe it. Not even the lede could shake my disbelief:

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday “encouraged” state law enforcement officers to pull over drivers who are transporting migrants into the state if there is “reasonable” suspicion of a crime, as many Haitian migrants who were recently released at the U.S.-Mexico border are expected to settle in Florida.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, put it in much simpler terms — “That sounds a lot like racial profiling” — though DeSantis’ press secretary did point out a clause in the order that bars law enforcement from considering a “person’s race, color, ethnicity, national origin, or other immutable characteristic.”

As much as we like to think of Miami as the torchbearer of liberalism, never forget that this still is Florida, a southern state.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., along with supporters camps outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana AP

Rep. Cori Bush to share story of abortion in front of Congress:

Cori Bush, in her latest of vulnerability, continued to solidify her legacy as a true advocate for the people.

Bush sat down with Vanity Fair on Monday to share the story of her decision to get an abortion after being sexually assaulted, the rawness of which is palpable. The story published Wednesday, one day before she and a few of her peers spoke at a congressional hearing on reproductive rights.

As reproductive rights continue to be attacked across the country, Bush’s tale could be an eyeopening experience for hardline abortion foes. I could not even begin to imagine what she went through but passages like the following speak to the importance of empathy in policymaking.

When Bush, then 18, arrived at the clinic for an ultrasound—what would be the first of two appointments—she was confused when her car was swarmed by anti-abortion protesters. “I was just like, What is happening? Why are these people so angry, angry at me? And they don’t even know my story,” she remembered thinking.







Brad Meltzer’s “I Am Rosa Parks” is part of his popular Ordinary People Change the World series.

His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did:

“Race is a hard subject, but nothing good comes out of not talking about hard subjects.”

That quote, courtesy of author Brad Meltzer, is a stance more people should have. Two of Meltzer’s books, “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.,” were among more than 200 anti-racism titles banned by a Pennsylvania school board. To help combat the ban, Meltzer used his social media to promote an alternative option: a free library that plans to distribute the restricted books.

If you want to donate, you can at wish lists on Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or send them to York (the address is Haybrook Little Free Library, 131 Haybrook Dr., York, PA, 17406).

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, J. Cole performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. A track off J. Cole’s forthcoming album has some speculating the rapper is taking shots at Kanye West. “False Prophets” is included on Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only,” which is set for release on Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke AP

Drake gives J. Cole his flowers in Miami:

Next time J. Cole performs in Miami, you might not want to miss out.

I attended my first arena concert in quite some time for the first stop of Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” and Mr. Jermaine did not disappoint. With appearances from Drake, Future and 21 Savage, the show was one to remember. By far my favorite moment was when Drake gave Cole his flowers:

“You was sayin’ in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick,” Drake said. “I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic. I love you with all my heart, you’re my brother, one of my favorite artists. Always appreciate you having me out here.”

I almost cried. These moments don’t happen enough in hip-hop so to be able to see it, in person I might add, was one of the greatest experiences of my life.