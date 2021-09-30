Miami Herald Logo
Miami-Dade County

A body was found on Miami Shores golf course Thursday morning. It didn’t slow play

A man’s body was found Thursday morning between train tracks and the 12th tee box of the Miami Shores County Club golf course.

A Miami Shores police advisory said the man was a cyclist who had been hit by a train just south of the 10700 block of Griffing Boulevard, which is next to the north end of the course. While investigation by Miami Shores and Miami-Dade police continue into the afternoon, no roads are closed.

Miami-Dade police took the call around 6:30 a.m. and the area remained roped off as of 8:50 a.m. Though the yellow tarpaulin covering the body and police presence drew notice from passing drivers, including parents headed for dropoff at Miami Country Day and Miami Shores Elementary School, club Director of Golf Chris Baetzel said it had little effect on players at the popular golf spot.

“We just moved up to the lady’s tees.” he said.

