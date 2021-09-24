An orangutan at Zoo Miami got two infected teeth pulled, and then stopped breathing

Kumang the orangutan was put under anesthesia Thursday to remove two teeth that were causing an infection in her gum.

The 44-year-old Zoo Miami Bornean orangutan began waking up from the anesthesia, but then stopped breathing, according to the zoo.

Despite CPR and other lifesaving measures, Kumang died.

“We at Zoo Miami are heartbroken over this terrible loss and our deepest condolences go out to the staff that provided Kumang with such great care over the years,” the zoo said in a news release.

This week, several animals were scheduled to have root canals and extractions performed by veterinary dentist Dr. Jamie Berning, from Veterinary Dentistry and Oral Surgery of Ohio.

Zoo spokesman Ron Magill said earlier this week that tooth issues are monitored closely because dental health is important to overall health.

Because dealing with animal teeth is tricky, the zoo usually keeps a list of animals in need of dental work for .the week that the veterinary dentist can come in from Ohio.

Zoo Miami said Friday that Kumang’s “extractions were performed without complications.” She was monitored throughout the procedure by zoo veterinarians and veterinary technicians, as well as a human cardiologist.

When Kumang was returned to her enclosure, she had a mild cough, “which is not unusual for an animal that has been intubated for anesthesia,” the zoo said. Kumang opened her eyes, sat up, climbed to her platform bed and then “for reasons yet unknown, went into a recumbent position and stopped breathing,” the zoo said.

A necropsy was scheduled for Friday to help determine the cause of death.

Kumang leaves behind an 8 year-old daughter named Bella, who continues to reside at Zoo Miami.