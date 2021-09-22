Four Miami-Dade beach spots under swim advisory after testing shows high bacteria levels

Warning flags will be flying at some popular Miami-Dade beach spots after water samples showed high levels of bacteria, according to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami on Wednesday issued a swim advisory for Haulover Beach South, Haulover Beach North, 53rd Street and North Shore Ocean Terrace (73rd Street).

The advisory was issued after two consecutive water samples showed that there were were high levels of enterococci — a bacteria usually found in the intestinal track of humans and animals. The bacteria could indicate that there is fecal matter in the water, according to the health department.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a swimming advisory in the beach waters adjacent to 73 street and 53 street.



“The result of the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals,” the health department added.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has monitored the water quality at 16 sites across the county since 2002 through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.

While it’s not clear what caused the bacteria level to rise in these four spots, the high levels could stem from stormwater runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage, the health department said.

On Aug. 11, an advisory was issued for two of the same spots — 53rd Street and Northshore Ocean Terrace at 73rd Street. It was lifted a week later.