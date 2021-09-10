Fatal crash involving a stopped box truck shuts I-95 north near State Road 836

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a car slammed into a stopped box truck Sept. 10, 2021, on Interstate 95 near State Road 836. Northbound lanes were closed. Florida Highway Patrol

A man was killed and another was injured when the driver of a Volkswagen slammed into a disabled box truck on Interstate 95 Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident, which happened just after 10 a.m., shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 near State Road 836.

According to FHP, the box truck was blocking the left lane when a gray Volkswagen struck it. The Volkswagen then collided into a black Nissan sedan.

The driver of the gray Volkswagen died on the highway. The driver of the box truck, who was standing outside of the truck at the time of the crash, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, FHP said. It was not clear if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

#TrafficAlert



Northbound I-95 is currently shutdown at State Road 836 due to a fatal traffic crash.



Troopers are on scene investigating.



Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/6iXlclcSMk — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) September 10, 2021