Marlene Rosas, 17, took off from her Little Havana home. Police need help finding her

Marlene Rosas went missing Wednesday from her home in Little Havana, and police say the 17-year-old may be suicidal.

Miami Police Public Information Officer Mike Vega said Marlene got in an argument with her parent — it was not clear whether it was her mother or father — and left the home in the 1100 block of Northwest Third Street in Little Havana. Rosas also had self-harmed previously, Vega added.

We need assistance locating 17 year-old Marlene Rosas who was reported missing today from N.W. 11 Avenue and 11 Street in Miami. If you see her or know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/iI0UbTYshY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 8, 2021

Miami Police had been in contact with her after she left before eventually stopping communicating with the officers, Vega said.

Rosas is 5 feet, 3 inches, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt and gray shorts.

If anyone has additional information, contact Det. Reiner or any Miami police on-duty detective within the Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, please contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.