Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami-Dade County

How does an electric eel get veterinary care at ZooMiami? Very carefully.

A team led by Associate Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Marissa Bezjian carefully anesthetized and operated on Tesla, the 17-year-old electric eel, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The eel needed to have several growths removed from its body.
A team led by Associate Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Marissa Bezjian carefully anesthetized and operated on Tesla, the 17-year-old electric eel, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The eel needed to have several growths removed from its body. Ron Magill ZooMiami

Tesla the electric eel needed to see the doctor.

The 17-year-old eel at ZooMiami had several growths develop over the past few weeks, so zoo staff decided to bring Tesla in for a procedure to remove them — a tricky proposition, given the eel’s ability to generate up to 800 volts of electricity.

On Tuesday, staffers used special rubber insulated gloves and nets to move Tesla, who’s about 4 feet long, into a transport container with water that had anesthetic drugs diluted in it. The anesthesia took hold on the way to the zoo’s animal hospital, and the eel was weighed, X-rayed and moved to an exam table.

11EE.jpg
A team led by Associate Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Marissa Bezjian carefully anesthetized and operated on Tesla, the 17-year-old electric eel, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. ZooMiami personnel said Tesla was recovering well. Ron Magill ZooMiami

A team led by Dr. Marisa Bezjian, associate zoo veterinarian, surgically removed several growths on Tesla’s body. Results from cultures and biopsies won’t be known for several weeks, so it’s unclear what’s causing the growths.

The 44 Percent

A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the eel was under, staff drew blood and conducted an ultrasound to check for any other issues. Tesla is otherwise in good health and recovering well in the zoo’s “Amazon and Beyond” area, according to a news release.

Originally from Peru, Tesla is at an advanced age for electric eels — which aren’t technically eels. Electric eels are more closely related to knife fish, and they can breath both in and out of water.

Profile Image of Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from votes at City Hall to neighborhood news. He won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service