Runaway cart at MIA injures three after luggage tumbles onto accelerator

Luggage falling on the gas of a wheelchair service cart at Miami International Airport sent two people to the hospital after the ensuing crash, authorities say. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A golf cart-like vehicle at Miami International Airport sped through a terminal Friday afternoon, injuring three people, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when a piece of luggage fell on the accelerator of an Envoy cart, an American Airlines spokesperson said. The cart lost control and crashed into a column.

Two travelers and an Envoy worker were injured. The travelers were taken to a local hospital and the Envoy worker was treated at the airport.

A video shared by Only in Dade on Twitter shows a person prone on the floor near the crashed cart.

Luggage fell on gas pedal of service car and it slammed into the wall at full speed in MIA. One person was walking and got ran over. According to witness, four people are injured | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/HDMRrTOQcF — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 3, 2021

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.