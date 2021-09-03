Miami Herald Logo
Runaway cart at MIA injures three after luggage tumbles onto accelerator

Luggage falling on the gas of a wheelchair service cart at Miami International Airport sent two people to the hospital after the ensuing crash, authorities say.
Luggage falling on the gas of a wheelchair service cart at Miami International Airport sent two people to the hospital after the ensuing crash, authorities say. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A golf cart-like vehicle at Miami International Airport sped through a terminal Friday afternoon, injuring three people, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when a piece of luggage fell on the accelerator of an Envoy cart, an American Airlines spokesperson said. The cart lost control and crashed into a column.

Two travelers and an Envoy worker were injured. The travelers were taken to a local hospital and the Envoy worker was treated at the airport.

A video shared by Only in Dade on Twitter shows a person prone on the floor near the crashed cart.

