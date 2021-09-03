Is Publix open? Banks? Will garbage be collected? What’s open and closed on Labor Day

Yes, your garbage will be picked up on Monday if Miami-Dade does your hauling. Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management

Labor Day is not like Christmas Day, when almost every place is closed. Yet again, not everything is up and running this Monday, including some pharmacies. So you may want to take care of your prescriptions Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Here’s what’s open and when, and what’s closed on Monday, Labor Day, in South Florida:

Supermarkets

Publix: Stores open regular hours. Pharmacies closed.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Regular hours.

Sedano’s: Open regular hours.

Presidente Supermarket: Open regular hours.

Price Choice Food Markets: Open regular hours.

The Fresh Market: Regular hours at each location.

Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods Market: Regular hours at each location.

Drugstores

Walgreens: Regular store hours, but the vast majority of pharmacies are closed. One that isn’t: 1695 NW 20th St., Miami, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS/Navarro: Regular store and pharmacy hours for some locations, shorter hours for others.

Big box stores

Walmart: Regular hours.

Target: Regular hours, but most of the pharmacies are closed.

Costco: Stores closed.

BJ’s Wholesale: Regular hours, but phone your favorite location for the Optical Center hours.

Metrobus will be running on a holiday schedule. DAVID ADAME Miami Herald Archives

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. STS will run a regular service and users can still reserve or cancel a trip at 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, but no Express or Breeze bus service. Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, 101 NW First Ave.; the Northeast Transit Center, 304 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Pompano Beach; and the Lauderhill Transit Center, 1359 NW 40th Ave., will have customer service staff from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Labor Day.

Tri-Rail: Service will run a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Regularly scheduled service.

Miami-Dade: For those who use county services, regularly scheduled garbage and recycling collection.

For those in municipalities besides Miami, check with your city, but don’t bet on any collection happening.

Fort Lauderdale: Regular service.

Broward County: Regular collection.

As in Miami-Dade, those in other individual municipalities besides Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

Banks

Branches won’t be open. ATMs will still work.

U.S. Post Offices and mail delivery

Nope.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed Labor Day

Broward: Closed Labor Day. The Homeless Helpline will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.