How South Florida is paying tribute to 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks

The annual ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial in remembrance of victims who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks rises above the skyline on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images

Sept. 11 is a day they will never forget.

A week before the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, more than 100 officers and firefighters gathered at the steps of Miami police headquarters to unveil a vehicle of remembrance.

We are getting ready to unveil our wrapped Miami Police vehicle in commemoration and honor of 9-11. Follow us on FB Live https://t.co/1ARFu9Wl0K pic.twitter.com/BmTvp9vQik — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 1, 2021

It was the first of several upcoming tributes in South Florida.

Before uncovering the car — wrapped in red, white and blue, and featuring pictures of first responders rescuing people from the rubble — Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said he wanted the milestone to be remembered by a united front of first responders.

“We’re always one day away from the next 9/11 and the best way to prevent this type of tragedy is for us to be unified as a people of many colors, many religions, many nations of origins,” Acevedo said.

Miami Police Lt. Robert Valdes started the ceremony recounting the moment American Airlines flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.

“The event of 9/11 might be fading in our minds, but for those who spend their lives in the service of others, the memories of the terrorist attacks remain fresh,” Valdes said.

A $2,877 check was presented to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the military and other first responders who sacrificed lives in the rescues. The money was raised through the sale of a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Badge.

Here are some upcoming memorials and ceremonies commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 across South Florida:

Sept. 11 observances in Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables

City of Coral Gables Remembrance Ceremony: On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Coral Gables Fire and Police Department Honor Guard will present colors, conduct a bell toll and perform taps, a call played during flag ceremonies, in an effort to honor the 2,977 people who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Guests include Vice Mayor Michael Mena, Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. and Fire Chief Marcos De La Rosa. The event will start at 8 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 2151 Salzedo St.

Doral

The City of Doral 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Doral will host a 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 with a wreath-laying and moment of reflection. The ceremony will take place in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St.

Hialeah

Hialeah Fire Department Commemorative Ceremony: The Hialeah Fire Department will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11 with a commemorative ceremony at Fire Station 1, 93 E. Fifth St. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes September 11 Remembrance Day: In honor of Sept. 11, the town of Miami Lakes will plant 2,977 flags at Picnic Park West lawn on Saturday, Sept. 11 to symbolize each person who died in the terrorist attack. The ceremony, led by Veterans Committee Chairperson Lt. Colonel Michael Coote, will begin at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the 9/11 Memorial, contact Veterans Affairs Liaison William Sanchez at sanchezw@miamilakes-fl.gov.

Miami Lakes Community Service Project: Guests can also volunteer to mulch trees dedicated to veterans at Picnic Park West, on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 :00 p.m., 15151 NW 82nd Ave. For more information, contact Austin at 305-819-7768 or tubbsa@miamilakes-fl.gov.

20th anniversary of 9/11 in Broward County

Coral Springs

Coral Springs 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony: Coral Springs plans to host a ceremony at the Northwest Regional Library in front of the 9/11 monument featuring a pathway of remembrance flags along with performances by the Coral Springs Charter School Band, and the Coral Springs Fire Department Pipes and Drums. The library is at 3151 N. University Dr. Although the event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., a wreath will be placed on the monument throughout the weekend for Coral Springs residents to visit as well as view flags pinned to the lawn in front of city hall. For more information, call Gina Orlando at 954-344-1147

Davie

9/11 Memorial Event: Nova Southeastern University plans to host a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to victims, first responders and families on Saturday, Sept. 11. at 9 a.m. Guest can take pictures with the police, fire, military and veteran vehicles and motorcycles on display or visit the local non-profit organizations that aid veterans and law enforcement. The event will take place on the Davie Campus, 3301 College Ave, and visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and water.

Miramar

9/11 Memorial Site Dedication: On Saturday, Sept. 11, Mayor Wayne Messam will host a memorial site dedication at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, the ““Future home of the Miramar 9/11 memorial.” The event begins at 9 a.m.

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines 9/11 Ceremony: To commemorate 9/11, Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Department Honor Guards will have a presentation of colors along with guest speakers, community leaders and music from school bands and musicians at Memorial Park, 10601 SW City Center Blvd., on Saturday, Sept. 11. Guests can also tour the statues along the park and meet the artists. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Pembroke Pines Facebook page.

Sunrise

City of Sunrise September 11th Remembrance Ceremony: The ceremony, that kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11, will feature music, a memorial display and the presentation of colors. Guests can also listen to speakers such as Sunrise Fire Rescue Chief John McNamara and Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. For more information, contact the city of Sunrise leisure services number at 954-747-4600.