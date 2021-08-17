Man attacks Uber driver, steals her car, cops say. The Uber app helped officers find him

Edward Milo, 19, was arrested after police say he attacked an Uber driver and stole her car after she picked him up from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. FIle

A Miami man is facing a carjacking charge after police say he attacked an Uber driver and stole her SUV after she picked him up Monday afternoon from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

Edward Milo, 19, was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond after investigators say he may also be linked to a fatal motorcycle crash. He is expected to face a judge on Wednesday, according to WSVN 7.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. Monday when Milo called his friend, who happened to be in an Uber. Milo asked the friend to pick him up from Mount Sinai, so the friend added a destination to his trip, according to Milo’s arrest affidavit.

The driver, Liudmila Valladares, then headed to the hospital, where Milo got in the back seat with his friend, police said. Within seconds, he began punching , according to the report.

“The victim stated that she attempted to block the hits and yell for help, but was unable to because of the number of punches,” an officer wrote. “The victim stated that the defendant removed her seat belt and pushed her out of the car while it was still in motion.

Milo started to drive away, and that’s when the friend climbed to the front and managed to jump out, police said. Meanwhile, a security guard at the hospital called police.

Valladares’ cell phone remained in the car, so police were able to track it through the friend’s Uber app.

The SUV was later found abandoned by Miami police in the 1300 block of South Dixie Highway. Milo was found nearby early Tuesday morning.

Police said around the time this happened there was a fatal motorcycle crash on a I 95 ramp. Milo was not charged on Tuesday and it was not immediately clear why he was linked to the accident.

Valladares, who suffered non life-threatening injuries, was checked by the hospital and released.

Police say video from the hospital showed both the carjacking and Milo exiting the hospital.