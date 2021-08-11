Miami Herald, El Nuevo journalists receive top honors in state awards

Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald journalists receive SPJ Sunshine State Awards. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Several Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald journalists were recognized over the weekend during the 2021 virtual Sunshine State Awards ceremony.

Every year Florida’s Society of Professional Journalists holds the awards — which are split into different categories including beat reporting, deadline reporting and this year reporting on COVID stories — honors the best journalism in the state.

Here’s a look at the winners

▪ NABJ South Florida Diversity Award — Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald, Haiti Earthquake: A decade of aftershocks and unkept promises

▪ Journalist of the year — Winner: Taylor Dolven, Miami Herald, “Stranded at Sea”; Finalist, Sarah Blaskey, Miami Herald, Sarah Blaskey Collection

▪ Outstanding New Journalist — Winner: Ana Claudia Chacin, El Nuevo Herald, Ana Claudia Chacin Collection; Finalist: Shirsho Dasgupta, Shirsho Dasgupta Portfolio

▪ Editor of the Year — Winner: Amy Driscoll, Miami Herald, Amy Driscoll Collection

▪ Excellence in Social Justice Reporting — Winner: Sarah Blaskey and Nicholas Nehamas, Miami Herald, LaToya Ratlieff Series

▪ COVID-19 – Feature Reporting — Second Place: Linda Robertson, Miami Herald, “She Caught COVID caring for others. She’ll survive a grueling recovery. Her hands may not.”

▪ Non-Deadline News Reporting — First Place: Jacqueline Charles and Jose Iglesias, Miami Herald, Haiti Earthquake: A decade of aftershocks and unkept promises

▪ Feature Reporting (large papers) — First Place: Carlos Frias, Miami Herald, The First Ventanita; Second place: Linda Robertson, Miami Herald, “West Grove Was Promised Affordable Housing. So, why are they winding up with a Wawa instead?

▪ Series — First Place: Miami Herald Staff, Deterring Democracy Series

▪ Profile Reporting — First Place: Linda Robertson, Miami Herald; Second place: Sarah Blaskey, Miami Herald, LaToya Ratlieff Profile

▪ Data Reporting — First Place: Miami Herald Staff, A Numbers Game; Second place: Miami Herald Staff, Lethal Stowaway

▪ Beat Reporting - Business — First place: Miami Herald staff, Lethal Stowaway

▪ Beat Reporting – Community — First Place: Linda Robertson, Miami Herald, Linda Robertson Collection

▪ Beat Reporting – Crime and Courts — First Place: Samantha J. Gross, Shirsho Dasgupta & Kirby Wilson, Miami Herald, Trapped: COVID-19 in Florida’s Prison System

▪ Beat Reporting — Environment and Science — First place: Alex Harris, Miami Herald, Alex Harris Collection

▪ Beat Reporting – Health — First place: Ben Conarck, Miami Herald, Ben Conarck Collection

▪ Beat Reporting — Food and Travel — First place: Carlos Frias, Miami Herald, Carlos Frias Collection