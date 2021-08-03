She left her mom a note and vanished. Miami cops need help finding Valentina Urrejola, 16

Valentina Urrejola packed her passport, her Social Security card and her laptop — then left her mother a note saying she’d be OK, wiped her cell phone clean, and placed her keys underneath the front door.

That was Monday. The 16-year-old Miami girl has not been seen or heard from since, said her mother, Constanza Urrejola Arcos.

“I know this was not her idea,” she told the Miami Herald on Tuesday. “There’s an adult person who is behind this.”

On Tuesday, Miami police shared a picture of the teen and asked the community for help in finding her.

She was last seen around 11 a.m. in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 14th Street.

Urrejola Arcos said her daughter’s sudden disappearance is disturbing and unusual.

Valentina left a note written in English in which she said she’d be OK and would act responsibly. It also asked her mother not to involve authorities, Urrejola Arcos said.

We need assistance locating 16 year-old Valentina Urrejola who's been reported missing. She was last seen on 8/2/21 at 11 a.m. in the area of Miami Place and NE 14 St. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

According to phone records from T-Mobile, the last people Valentina contacted were two close friends of hers. But when authorities approached them about Valentina’s disappearance, neither of them wanted to cooperate, Urrejola Arcos said.

“They were very rude with the police and with me,” Urrejola Arcos said. “I imagine they know where she is because they would go to the same places... Now I’m coming to the realization that I don’t know any of her friends.”

Valentina has disappeared only once before, her mother said — for two hours; she was found at her grandmother’s house.

The last time Urrejola Arcos saw the eldest of her two daughters was on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon. Valentina also hasn’t shown up to her job as a hostess at a restaurant in Ocean Drive since Friday.

Valentina is described as being 5 feet tall, 104 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.