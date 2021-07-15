Partial roof collapse of Miami-Dade apartment building causes evacuation, firefighters say

The roof of a northwest Miami-Dade three-story apartment building has partially collapsed. There are no injuries as firefighters and police work the scene.

The roof of a three-story apartment building has partially collapsed in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities say. Firefighters are conducting evacuations.

Around 4 p.m., Miami-Dade police received calls about the collapse at the apartment building at 17500 NW 68th Avenue. Police say no injuries have been reported during or after the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it is evacuating the building.

Little information is yet known about the collapse as first responders are actively working the scene.

A WSVN Channel 7 News live broadcast shows firefighters on the roof near the collapsed area. The building has been cordoned off with police tape, as a row of more than five firetrucks are parked nearby.

LIVE: Part of the roof on an apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade has fallen to the ground. (Note: No sound from helicopter.) https://t.co/uuJZCcLcxG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 15, 2021

Miami-Dade police is blocking Northwest 173rd Street and 68th Avenue in both directions, as well as the southbound portion of Northwest 179th Street and 68th Ave. The intersection of Northwest 175th Street and 67th Avenue is blocked as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.