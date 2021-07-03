Is Publix open July 4? What about July 5 garbage pickup? Who’s working when this weekend

Just like last year, July 4 falls on a weekend, which weirds things up a little bit when it comes to when it comes to what’s open and what’s closed because the national holiday of Independence Day is celebrated on July 5 in many places.

We’re here to clear things up for you.

Supermarkets

Publix: Open.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Open

Sedano’s: Open

Milam’s Market: Open.

Presidente Supermarket: Open.

Price Choice Food Markets: Open

The Fresh Market: Open

Trader Joe’s: Most stores closing at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Whole Foods Market: Check your favorite location, but most are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4.

Drugstores

Walgreens: Most places seem to be at regular hours on July 4 and 5, but most of the pharmacies will be closed. Of those that are open, expect 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.

CVS/Navarro: Call your location of choice for store and pharmacy hours.

Big box stores

Walmart: Open.

Target: Open.

Costco: Closed on July 4.

BJ’s Wholesale: Open until 7 p.m. on July 4.

Shopping malls

They’ll be open. Check your favorite mall for their hours.

A Metrobus on the South Dade Transitway near Homestead. DAVID ADAME Miami Herald Archives

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on Sunday schedule July 4 and July 5. If you’re going to Miami International Airport, transfer at Earlington Heights for the Orange Line.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on July 4 and a modified Monday schedule on July 5. Route 4 will be altered Sunday because Hollywood Boulevard will be closed to westbound traffic.

Tri-Rail: Service will run a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Normal residential garbage collection.

Miami-Dade: Because of Tropical Storm Elsa, change of plan. Now, there’s no pickup on Monday of garbage or recycling. Hold it until Thursday. The trash and recycling centers will be open Sunday, however.

For those in municipalities besides Miami, check with your city.

Fort Lauderdale: No collection on July 4.

Broward County: Regular garbage and recycling collection for those using county services. The county landfill will not be open, however.

As in Miami-Dade, those in other individual municipalities besides Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

U.S. Postal Service

Mail delivery, mailbox pickup, Post Office locations open: No services on July 4 and July 5 except Priority Mail Express.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: All branches closed July 4 and July 5.

Broward: All branches will be closed July 4 and July 5.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed Monday.

Broward: Closed Monday. The Homeless Helpline will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Ne.