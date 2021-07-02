‘We are very lucky.’ Fire destroys 3 homes in Miami trailer park, but residents escape

A fire broke out at Paradise Trailer Park, 2750 NW S. River Dr., July 2, 2021. Miami Fire Rescue

A fire ripped through Miami’s Paradise Trailer Park Friday morning, leaving three homes destroyed and 13 people and three dogs displaced.

Making the fire difficult to extinguish: The homes, made of plastic and wood, are close together, said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

“It was a very tight area,” Sanchez said. “We are very lucky there were no injuries.”

Rescue crews responded to the fire at 2750 NW South River Dr. just after 9 a.m.

It took about 40 minutes and 17 units to extinguish it. Three homes are not livable and a fourth suffered smoke damage.

A fire investigator will work to determine the cause.