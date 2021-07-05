Miami-Dade County
The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse
The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.
People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.
The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.
Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside.
The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com
People reported missing in Surfside condo collapse
Andres Levine, went to high school in Venezuela
Moises Rodan, 28
Raymond and Mercedes Urgelles
Luis Sadovnic and Nicole ”Nicky” Langesfeld
Linda March: The lawyer from New York was staying in the penthouse unit, a friend told CBS 4.
Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez: He’s an attorney; she’s a therapist.
Brad Cohen, Gary Cohen, Elisheva Cohen
Luis Fernando Barth, 51, wife Catalina Gómez, 44, and 14-year-old daughter Valeria Barth from Colombia were visiting Miami to get their COVID-19 vaccinations; they had received their second doses and were ready to head home.
Frank Kleiman and his wife, Annie Ortiz Kleiman, and son Luis Bermudez; Frank and Annie were married a couple of weeks ago, and Frank was a “great” stepfather to Luis, a friend said.
Jay Kleiman, Frank Kleiman’s brother
Nancy Kleiman
lan Naibryf and Deborah Berezdevin
Richard George Rovirosa, 60, and wife Maria G. Rovirosa
Sophia López Moreira Bó, the sister of first lady of Paraguay Silvana López Moreira Bó, and husband Luis Pettengill and their three young children
Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, worked as a babysitter for the first lady of Paraguay; this was her first trip out of the country.
Angela, Julio and Terry Velasquez
Marina Azen
Elaine Sabino works for JetBlue.
Dick Augustine
Arnie Notkin and Myriam Caspi Notkin: Arnie Notkin is a retired physical education teacher at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach.
Michael Altman
Judy Spiegel
Estelle Hedaya
Graciela Cattarossi, 48, her parents Gino and Garciela Cattarossi, and daughter Stella, 7, came from Argentina. Not pictured is Graciela’s sister Andrea, who is also missing. Graciela, a lifestyle photographer, was “a wonderful single mom, with many, many friends who care about her,” said her friend Monika Kramlik.
Edgar Gonzalez
Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, both born in Cuba
Juan Mora, the son of Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, worked at Morton Salt and is a graduate of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami and Loyola University Chicago. He was living with his parents while working remotely, according to a friend.
Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69, and Claudio Obias-Bonnefoy, 85, and a relative of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, love to travel. Obias-Bonnefoy emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines in the 1970s.
Alfredo Leone and his son Lorenzo; Leone’s wife was out of town at the time of the collapse.
Cassondra Stratton: The actress, model and Pilates instructor is a wife, mother and “friend to so many,” said her husband Mike Stratton.
Lois Marcus
Chaya Gila bas Yehudis
Ilan Ben Ronit
Andres Galfrascoli, a plastic surgeon, singer and theater director Fabian Nunez and their daughter Sofia Nunez
Hilda Noriega, mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega
Vishal Patel and his wife, Bhavna, and their 1-year-old daughter, Aishani. Bhavna is pregnant, according to a family member’s tweet.
Gil and Betty Guerra had recently moved to the area.
Francis R. Plasencia, a parishioner from Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables
Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Rosa Saez were staying with their friend Plasencia.
Bonnie and David Epstein
Gladys Lozano, 80, and Antonio Lozano, 82
Cristina and Leon Oliwkowicz
Marcus and Ana Guara, along with their 11-year-old and 4-year-old daughters Lucia & Emma
Engineer Simon Segal
Any information about the following people (listed by their Hebrew names), please contact Chabad of South Broward
Ari Ben Ita
Moshe Ben Shoshana
Moshe Ben Toba
Lein Ben Ilana
Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah
Rut Bat Sara
Devorah Bat Clara
Chaim Ben Sara
Malka Bas Sara Rochel
Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba
Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis
Ita Bat Miriam
Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka
Miriam Bat Sara
Ilan Naibryf and his mother, Karen
Ilan Ben Avraham
Ilan Ben Kalman
Deborah Bat Clara
Mikael Ben Hans
Gabriela Bat Sarah
Leib Ben Shoshana
Sarah Bat Ida
Nancy Bat Sofia
Franky Ben Nancy
Deborah Bat Haia
Jay Ben Nancy
Nicole Bat Andrea
Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah
Nancy Kress Levin
Brad Cohen
