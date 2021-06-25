She had never left Paraguay — until she came to Surfside to help her family. She’s missing

Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, took a job as a nanny for the family of the first lady of Paraguay so she could help her own family. She arrived in Miami on Wednesday and is among the missing in Thursday’s Surfside condo collapse. Frances Wang/CBS4

Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, had never left her small town in Paraguay.

She was very close with her family, and had never had a reason to travel far away from home. But the Villalba family was struggling.

Her father, who is employed on a farm in Paraguay, wasn’t making much, and Leidy needed money to finish paying her way through nursing school.

So, Leidy — who for a year had been working as a nanny for the first lady of Paraguay’s family — decided to take a well-paid job traveling with them to Miami.

The job was supposed to be an opportunity — a silver lining for the Villalba family. Instead, it turned into a nightmare.

Leidy is among the 159 missing in Thursday’s collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Four people have been confirmed dead.

Leidy’s mother, Juana de Villalba, told the Paraguayan press that she was desperate for any news of her daughter. The last time she’d seen her daughter was on Sunday, when the family had gotten together to wish her well and see her off.

Leidy asked her for her blessing to go to Miami, Juana said, and when she gave it, Leidy was overjoyed. Her daughter gave her a long hug and a kiss on the cheek before she left.

Wednesday morning, Leidy texted her mother, letting her know that she had landed safely in Miami. She texted her cousin too, telling him that she was excited to explore the city and go to the beach. She would arrive at the condominium only hours before its collapse.

“I’m asking for any news of my daughter. I don’t know anything about her and I’m desperate,” Villalba added. “She’s the primary breadwinner of our family and she went to Miami to work. She went for us. My heart is broken.”